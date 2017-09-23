Provide 33 per cent OBC quota in Parliament: TRS to Narendra Modi

Hyderabad: Welcoming the fresh initiatives to bring the Women’s Reservation Bill providing 33 per cent seats in legislative bodies, TRS MP Bura Narasiah Gowd on Friday demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide a minimum 33 per cent reservations to OBCs.

He said that though the Centre had conducted a socio-economic survey of all castes and groups, the results had not been released. He demanded that the results be released immediately.

He said the Centre should initiate steps to ensure that reservations of seats to the most deprived Backward Classes are also included in the proposed amendment.

He said the TRS was demanding women reservations since its inception but there has been delay on part of the Modi government in passing the Bill.

He said present representation of women in Parliament was much below 11 per cent, which was not proper. He said the Centre should reserve seats for OBCs and then go for women reservations to give equal representation for women in all reserved and general seats.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi had written to Mr Modi to use the BJP’s strength in the Lok Sabha to push through the Women’s Reservation Bill.

She mentioned that the Congress-led UPA government had passed the Bill in the Lok Sabha. The BJP had hit back, asking why the UPA’s partners had not supported it.