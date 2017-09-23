Nation, Current Affairs

Provide 33 per cent OBC quota in Parliament: TRS to Narendra Modi

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 23, 2017, 1:04 am IST
Updated Sep 23, 2017, 2:29 am IST
TRS MP said present representation of women in Parliament was much below 11 per cent, which was not proper.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI/File)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI/File)

Hyderabad: Welcoming the fresh initiatives to bring the Women’s Reservation Bill providing 33 per cent seats in legislative bodies, TRS MP Bura Narasiah Gowd on Friday demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide a minimum 33 per cent reservations to OBCs.

He said that though the Centre had conducted a socio-economic survey of all castes and groups, the results had not been released. He demanded that the results be released immediately.

He said the Centre should initiate steps to ensure that reservations of seats to the most deprived Backward Classes are also included in the proposed amendment.

He said the TRS was demanding women reservations since its inception but there has been delay on part of the Modi government in passing the Bill.

He said present representation of women in Parliament was much below 11 per cent, which was not proper. He said the Centre should reserve seats for OBCs and then go for women reservations to give equal representation for women in all reserved and general seats.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi had written to Mr Modi to use the BJP’s strength in the Lok Sabha to push through the Women’s Reservation Bill.

She mentioned that the Congress-led UPA government had passed the Bill in the Lok Sabha. The BJP had hit back, asking why the UPA’s partners had not supported it.

Tags: obc quota
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

Marginalised BCs in Telangana to reap benefits


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ranbir-Mahira spark dating rumours again, get snapped smoking together in New York

Ranbir Kapoor and Mahira Khan in New York.
 

Watch: MS Dhoni’s magic sees off Glenn Maxwell in India vs Australia Eden Gardens ODI

It was a tossed up delivery to the leg-stump by spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, and after Maxwell failed to defend it, it was Dhoni who blew the stumps way, sending off the Aussie big-hitter before he could make it back in time.(Photo: BCCI)
 

6 million customers to start receiving their JioPhone from this weekend: report

Pre-orders for the JioPhone will be accepted for Rs 500, which will be adjusted against security deposit of Rs 1,500 at the time of delivery.
 

Golmaal Again trailer: Promises to be everything the franchise stands for

Screengrabs from the film.
 

Woman spends 17 years with 12-inch tube embedded in stomach

Doctors who were treating her forgot to remove one part of the tubing in her stomach (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Pre-booking for iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus begins in India: price, where to buy

Apple iPhone 8 ad 8 Plus
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Ram Rahim held 'Bigg Boss'-like show, says Honeypreet's ex-husband

Since 2009, Honeypreet was living with Ram Rahim as his de-facto wife, Gupta alleged. (Photo: honeypreetinsan.me)

Ryan student murder: CBI gets notification for probe, to register FIR soon

Seven-year-old Pradyuman Thakur was found dead inside the toilet of the Ryan International School with his throat slit. (Photo: PTI | File)

Dawood Ibrahim’s wife visited Mumbai last year, brother Kaskar tells police

The sensational revelation came after Kaskar had earlier told interrogators that Dawood, a designated global terrorist, is still in Pakistan. (Photo: File)

IRCTC hotels scam: CBI summons Lalu, son for questioning on Sept 25, 26

CBI has issued summon to Lalu Yadav, son Tejashwi in connection with alleged corruption in awarding the maintenance contract for two IRCTC hotels to a private firm. (Photo: File | PTI)

Karti travelled abroad to close his foreign bank accounts: CBI tells SC

Karti Chidambaram contested CBI claims that he did not disclose his foreign accounts. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham