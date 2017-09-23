Nation, Current Affairs

Supreme Court to consider aid to victims of cow vigilantism

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 23, 2017, 1:34 am IST
Updated Sep 23, 2017, 1:34 am IST
The court was informed that only five states had filed status reports and others had not filed affidavits.
Supreme Court of India
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday indicated that it would consider award of compensation to the families of victims of cow vigilantism in states, including to the next of kin of the father of 15-year-old Junaid who was killed in a train.

A three-judge bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A.M. Khanwilkar and D.Y. Chandrachud gave this indication when senior advocate Indira Jaising pleaded for a direction to the states concerned to pay compensation to the victims. The CJI asker her to file a proper application so that the court could pass appropriate orders.  

The CJI observed that law and order was a primary concern for the court and sought reports from states in which such instances have been recently reported to give details about investigations into such cases. 

The court was informed that only five states had filed status reports and others had not filed affidavits.

