Russian government to help India to end Blue Whale menace

Published Sep 23, 2017, 7:25 am IST
Blue whale coverage in India has followed the pattern seen in dozens of other countries over the past four years.
MADURAI: R. Rajagopal, Madras high court advocate and chairman, Indo-Russian Centre for Rural Development, Chennai on Friday submitted a letter to the Madurai bench stating that the Russian government would extend cooperation to India to put an end to the blue whale online game menace.

He submitted the 'e-mail report' received from Micheal J Gobartov Vice-consul and director, Russian Centre of Science and Culture, Consulate General of the Russian Federation in Southern India, Chennai to the High court's bench here in this regard.

In the report it was stated that blue whale first surfaced in Vkontakte in 2013 in groups dedicated to suicides. In these groups, after coming through different kinds of checks by anonymous shadowy curators, teenagers were suggested to participate in a sort of game. Now mostly all the suicidal content was declared as illegible, all known suicidal group were deleted from ‘VK (Russian online social media and social networking service)’.

Blue whale coverage in India has followed the pattern seen in dozens of other countries over the past four years. 

However 99 per cent of the content of VK including suicidal content was in Russian language and the suicidal challenges was also done in Russian language.

