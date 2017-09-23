Madhya Pradesh: Man rapes, kills daughter suspecting wife’s fidelity

Bhopal: Police investigation into a seven-month-old case of “suicide death” of a six-year-old girl here has led to shocking disclosure that the minor was raped and then murdered by her father who suspected her to be an illegitimate child born out of his wife’s extramarital affair.

Police arrested the girl’s father, a resident of Barela village on the outskirts of the capital city of Bhopal on Friday. The minor girl was found hanging from the ceiling in her house on March 15.

“We grew suspicious when the the father and other family members of the victim opposed post-mortem. Besides, the ceiling of the room where the girl’s body was found was too high for the girl to reach. Hence, we had gone for post-mortem to ascertain cause of her death,” the investigating officer said.

According to the police, forensic tests have found semen in the girl’s private parts.

Later, DNA of the father had matched with the semen found confirming that the girl was raped and then murdered by her own father. When questioned, the accused confessed to the crime. He told the police that he had always considered her to be an illegitimate child born out of his wife’s extramarital affairs and hence hated her. He later hatched a plot to eliminate her.

Accordingly, on the fateful day, he sent his wife for shopping and raped his daughter when they both were alone.

He then hanged her from the ceiling when she fell unconscious. He had put large bundles of clothes under the body to make it appear as a suicide case.