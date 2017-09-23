Nation, Current Affairs

Gurgaon: CBI, forensic team reach Ryan to probe Pradyuman's murder

Published Sep 23, 2017
Updated Sep 23, 2017, 1:37 pm IST
Along with CBI, 12-member forensic team is also at Ryan International School to probe Pradyuman's murder.
CBI, 12-member forensic team reaches at Ryan International School, Gurgaon to probe into the murder of 7-year-old Pradyuman Thakur. (Photo: PTI | File)
 CBI, 12-member forensic team reaches at Ryan International School, Gurgaon to probe into the murder of 7-year-old Pradyuman Thakur. (Photo: PTI | File)

Gurgaon: A day after the Central Bureau of Investigation got notification from the Haryana government to probe the murder of seven-year-old Pradyuman Thakur, a three-member team of the investigation agency on Saturday arrived at Ryan International School in Gurgaon. 

Along with the central investigating agency, a 12-member forensic team has also reached the school on Saturday morning. 

The CBI had taken over the probe on Friday hours after Pradyuman's father, Varun Thakur threatened to approach the Supreme Court if the agency did not start its investigation within two days.

Read: Ryan student murder: Family to move SC if CBI does not start probe in 2 days 

The investigation was till now carried out by the Gurgaon Police. Last week, the police had said a chargesheet had been prepared in the case, and it will be handed over to the CBI.

Pradyuman was found murdered inside a toilet of Ryan International School, Gurgaon with his throat slit on September 8.

Read: Ryan student murder: CBI gets notification for probe, to register FIR soon

Bus conductor of the school, Ashok was arrested for sexually assaulting the boy and killing him when he raised an alarm. 

Father of Pradyuman on Saturday said that he had suspected there's a background to Ashok coming as culprit but hoped that the CBI probes the case from a different angle.

