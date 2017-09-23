Nation, Current Affairs

Dawood Ibrahim’s wife was in Dubai, reveals Iqbal Kaskar

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 23, 2017, 1:32 am IST
Updated Sep 23, 2017, 1:36 am IST
Kaskar says Mehzabeen had travelled from Pakistan, contradicting Pakistan’s claim.
Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. Photo: (Photo: PTI/File)
 Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. Photo: (Photo: PTI/File)

Mumbai: Iqbal Kaskar’s questioning in the extortion case against him by the Thane crime branch revealed that fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim’s wife Mehzabeen had travelled to Dubai in 2016 from Pakistan to meet his family. 

This contradicts Pakistan’s claims that Mehzabeen and Dawood were not residing in Pakistan. The Thane police had arrested Kaskar and two of his aides on Monday in an alleged extortion probe.

Commenting on reports doing the rounds that Mehzabeen had allegedly visited India to attend her father’s funeral on her Pakistani passport, Thane city police commissioner Param Bir Singh said, “It is not true that she had visited India. As per the information that we have, she had travelled to Dubai to meet Kaskar’s family.” 

Meanwhile, a team of crime branch’s anti extortion cell, including senior inspector Pradeep Sharma, left for Delhi on Friday. 

It is stated that the team has gone there to meet senior officers of the Delhi police and as well as to brief key ministers in the Centre about Kaskar and his revelations. 

However, senior police officials have down played the visit, saying that it is “personal”. 

Kaskar’s family, including his wife and five children, reside in Dubai, officials said.  This also reveals that the family meeting took place despite pressure building up against Dawood, officials said.
   
“Kaskar has started answering more questions than before. He has spoken about Mehzabeen’s Dubai visit and has revealed that he spoke to her on phone at that time. 

However, he is not revealing further details about it,” said Abhishek Trimukhe, deputy commissioner of police.

Kaskar would also regularly speak to his family in Dubai and the crime branch has those phone records. The investigators are in the process of ascertaining if the calls were to take orders from Dawood.

This newspaper had reported that during his questioning, Kaskar also revealed that he kept in touch with Mehzabeen and Anees Ibrahim. 

Police is suspecting that Dawood's wife Mehzabeen was the link to pass on Dawood’s orders. Officials said that most of the calls were voice over internet protocol (VoIP) ones and hence getting details about location or destination was difficult.

Tags: dawood ibrahim
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ranbir-Mahira spark dating rumours again, get snapped smoking together in New York

Ranbir Kapoor and Mahira Khan in New York.
 

Watch: MS Dhoni’s magic sees off Glenn Maxwell in India vs Australia Eden Gardens ODI

It was a tossed up delivery to the leg-stump by spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, and after Maxwell failed to defend it, it was Dhoni who blew the stumps way, sending off the Aussie big-hitter before he could make it back in time.(Photo: BCCI)
 

6 million customers to start receiving their JioPhone from this weekend: report

Pre-orders for the JioPhone will be accepted for Rs 500, which will be adjusted against security deposit of Rs 1,500 at the time of delivery.
 

Golmaal Again trailer: Promises to be everything the franchise stands for

Screengrabs from the film.
 

Woman spends 17 years with 12-inch tube embedded in stomach

Doctors who were treating her forgot to remove one part of the tubing in her stomach (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Pre-booking for iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus begins in India: price, where to buy

Apple iPhone 8 ad 8 Plus
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Ram Rahim held 'Bigg Boss'-like show, says Honeypreet's ex-husband

Since 2009, Honeypreet was living with Ram Rahim as his de-facto wife, Gupta alleged. (Photo: honeypreetinsan.me)

Ryan student murder: CBI gets notification for probe, to register FIR soon

Seven-year-old Pradyuman Thakur was found dead inside the toilet of the Ryan International School with his throat slit. (Photo: PTI | File)

Dawood Ibrahim’s wife visited Mumbai last year, brother Kaskar tells police

The sensational revelation came after Kaskar had earlier told interrogators that Dawood, a designated global terrorist, is still in Pakistan. (Photo: File)

IRCTC hotels scam: CBI summons Lalu, son for questioning on Sept 25, 26

CBI has issued summon to Lalu Yadav, son Tejashwi in connection with alleged corruption in awarding the maintenance contract for two IRCTC hotels to a private firm. (Photo: File | PTI)

Karti travelled abroad to close his foreign bank accounts: CBI tells SC

Karti Chidambaram contested CBI claims that he did not disclose his foreign accounts. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham