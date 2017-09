Hyderabad: The AP and TS governments on Friday told the Hyderabad High Court that they required some more time to find an amicable solution for distribution of employees of power utilities of both states.

A division bench comprising Justice C.V. Nagarjuna Reddy and Justice M.S.K. Jaiswal hearing a batch of petitions by about 1200 employees of Transco ,Genco and power distribution companies challenging their allocation to AP.