Afraid of Sasikala, we lied about Jayalalithaa’s health, says TN minister

Published Sep 23, 2017, 5:19 pm IST Updated Sep 23, 2017, 5:29 pm IST DECCAN CHRONICLE.

AIADMK legislator Sreenivasan says that nobody had seen Jayalalithaa when she was ill except or her close aide VK Sasikala.