Telangana to go for 2 tier administration

Published Jun 23, 2017, 1:32 am IST
The government said that there is a need for two-tier system consisting of district cadre with 31 new districts.
Telangana Chief Secretary S.P. Singh
Hyderabad: The TS government has asked Chief Secretary S.P. Singh to work out the modalities to formulate a new Presidential Order replacing the existing three-tier system of bureaucracy with a two-tier system in place of existing three-tier system. 

Orders asking the CS to furnish the report at the earliest were issued on Thursday. 

The state government asked Mr Singh to consult all stakeholders and prepare the recommendations to enable the government formulate the new Presidential Order and submit it to the Central government for approval. 

In its orders, the state government said that in view of the formation of Telangana state and subsequent reorganisation of the districts, revenue divisions and mandals, the necessity has arisen to issue either amendment to the existing Presidential Order or prepare a new Presidential Order suitable for the requirements of the new state of Telangana. 

Tags: chief secretary s.p. singh, telangana government, presidential order
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

