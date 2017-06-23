Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana failure to shuffle old employees, creates window for more corrupt

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 23, 2017, 1:16 am IST
Updated Jun 23, 2017, 2:53 am IST
State failure to shuffle staff at regular intervals creates window for graft.
As per norms, officials and staff in urban areas should be shifted to semi-urban/rural areas and vice-versa but it remains only on paper.
  As per norms, officials and staff in urban areas should be shifted to semi-urban/rural areas and vice-versa but it remains only on paper.

Hyderabad: With over 60 per cent of officials and staff more or less working in the same Hyderabad and its surrounding districts for years together, failure of the government to shuffle its ‘employees is contributing to corruption. 

Though the norms stipulate that staff working in revenue earning departments should be transferred every two years to prevent corruption, the rules remain only on paper. 

There is huge demand for posts in Hyderabad and surrounding districts and staff do their best to retain their postings here by lobbying with ministers and politicians. 

Even if they are transferred out of administrative compulsions, they ensure that they get postings within GHMC and HMDA limits and avoid transfers to far off districts.

Employees were found to be working at the same place ranging from 5 to 15 years, and even more in the case of a few others.

Allowing them to work for longer duration makes it easier for corrupt staff to set up well organised bribe machinery, resort to irregularities and siphon off government funds and assets.

Inquiries conducted by the state government after any scam or any untoward incidents coming to light often reveals the involvement of staff working at same place for years together.

There is much noise about transferring such staff soon after inquiry reports are submitted, but this seldom happens, due to political lobbying and employees unions. 

However, the recent Miyapur land scam in which hundreds of acres of government land was registered in favour of private firms/ individuals appears to have opened the eyes of government. It transferred 73 sub-registrars who were working at same places for years.

After the flooding of Bandari layout last September on account of nala encroachments that created a furore, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and municipal minister K.T. Rama Rao announced transferring of GHMC and HMDA staff working at same places for years. 

But when it was found that the existing rules do not permit transfer of GHMC and HMDA staff to other districts, the government brought in amendments to the Acts in the Legislative Assembly in March this year.

However, no major transfers were taken up.

In the Excise department, there have been no transfers for four years. Officials and staff are facing allegations of collecting bribes from liquor dealers, bars, hotels etc. and allowing them to flout norms.

In the commercial taxes department, officials and lower-rung employees are facing allegations of siphoning off tax amount paid by traders in connivance with brokers and auditors. 

Tags: hmda, ghmc, corruption
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ranbir confirms SRK does not have a cameo in Jagga Jasoos; another actor is in it

Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor share a light moment during the promotions of 'Jagga Jasoos'.
 

Indian footballers come together to aid victims of Mizoram floods

The Football Players Association of India (FPAI), which all three players are a part of will play a charity match against Mizoram XI at I-League champion Aizwal FC’s home ground on July 1.(Photo: Twitter / PFA India)
 

Chinese student shocked to find a snake in her bowl of noodles

A not so welcome addition (Photo: YouTube)
 

After rift, Team India skipper Virat Kohli deletes ‘welcome’ tweet for Anil Kumble

Virat Kohli and Anil Kumble enjoyed a successful captain-coach partnership, with India having a 70.59 per cent win percentage in Test cricket under them. (Photo: AFP)
 

Hope Ultimate Table Tennis follows European model in 4-5 years: Achanta Sharath Kamal

Sharath Kamal, who has also played in some of the European leagues across Germany, Sweden and Spain shared his thoughts of the Ultimate Table Tennis helping the youth.(Photo: AP)
 

Gautam Gambhir, wife Natasha become proud parents of 2nd baby girl

“An angel blessing our family, an angel brightening our lives, welcome to the world, little angel!,” wrote Gautam Gambhir on Twitter. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

MP: 3 more farmers end life due to debts, 20 suicide in fortnight

Representational image (Photo: File)

Will ask Nitish to reconsider, no threat to coalition: Lalu on Prez poll

RJD President Lalu Prasad Yadav. (Photo: PTI)

2 AAP MLAs hospitalised after being injured in Punjab Assembly chaos

The opposition party also claimed that several AAP MLAs also sustained minor injuries and their clothes torn. (Photo: Twitter)

Kovind linked with narrow ideology, will support Meira: Mayawati on Prez polls

Bahujan Samajwadi Party supremo Mayawati (Photo: PTI)

NDA's Prez nominee Ram Nath Kovind gets Z+, NSG security cover

A squad of 10-12 armed NSG commandos will be with Kovind, along with escort and pilot vehicles. (Photo: File/PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham