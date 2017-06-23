Nation, Current Affairs

Not political after being Bihar guv, will uphold dignity of Prez office: Kovind

PTI
Published Jun 23, 2017, 1:54 pm IST
Updated Jun 23, 2017, 2:11 pm IST
The 71-year-old filed his nomination today as the NDA's Presidential candidate, flanked by Modi and others.
NDA's Presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind with BJP leaders M M Joshi, L K Advani (Photo: AP)
 NDA's Presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind with BJP leaders M M Joshi, L K Advani (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: Reaching out to Opposition parties, NDA's presidential nominee Ram Nath Kovind on Friday said the post of president is above party politics and he will strive to maintain its dignity.

The 71-year-old said after filing his nomination papers that he had ceased to belong to any political party after he became governor of Bihar in 2015.

"Ever since I became governor, I don't belong to any political party. The post of president is above party politics. I am thankful to everybody for their support," he told reporters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a battery of NDA chief ministers and party leaders accompanied Kovind as he filed his papers for the July 17 presidential election in which his victory appears to be almost certain.

"I will do my best to maintain dignity of the high office of the president," he said.

Referring to national security, Kovind said, "The president is also the supreme commander of all three forces. It is our responsibility to keep our border secure."

BJP president Amit Shah and party veterans L K Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi were present on the occasion as were all chief ministers of BJP-ruled states and its allies, except Manohar Parrikar of Goa and Mehbooba Mufti of Jammu and Kashmir.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami also attended the event.

Besides NDA constituents, which comprise over 48.6 per cent of votes in the electoral college that will elect the next president, regional parties such as the AIADMK, BJD, TRS and JD(U) have also announced their support to the Dalit leader, making his win a foregone conclusion unless there's a drastic change in the situation.

With the support of these parties, Kovind is set to get more than 61 per cent of votes in the electoral college.

Tags: ram nath kovind, meira kumar, narendra modi, presidential polls 2017
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

 




Related Stories

NDA's presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind files his nomination papers (Photo: File/PTI)

Kovind files nomination as NDA's Prez candidate; Modi, 7 BJP CMs present

Kovind is set to get more than 61 per cent of votes but the final tally may increase depending on a few regional parties, said BJP.
23 Jun 2017 9:17 AM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

AR Developer turns New York’s Central Park in to Super Mario Level 1

All the familiar Mario obstacles – the green pipes, the brick walls, the mushroom-shaped goombas, the pits and everything else, has been ripped off to the 'virtually real' world.
 

Revealed! Govinda’s cameo role is the surprise entry in Jagga Jasoos, not SRK’s

Katrina Kaif, Govinda and Ranbir Kapoor presumably in a still from the to-release detective drama 'Jagga Jasoos'.
 

Lasith Malinga under investigation after ‘monkey’ jibe at Sri Lanka sports minister

Lasith Malinga, 33, was a surprise choice for the Sri Lanka squad as he has played little international cricket in the previous 18 months because of injury.(Photo: AP)
 

Is HTC making the next Pixel phones for Google?

The Google phones might drop the delicate rear glass panels from the U11's body and adapt a metallic body along with a rear fingerprint sensor.
 

Akshay Kumar’s Crack to clash with Shah Rukh Khan and Imtiaz Ali’s next?

Shah Rukh Khan is currently shooting for his film in Prague.
 

Confirmed! Television actress Mouni Roy to debut in Akshay Kumar’s Gold

Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

CPI blames Chandrababu Naidu of ‘purchasing’ votes

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. (Photo: PTI)

Kashmir cop lynching: 2 arrested, 1 identified; Mufti condemns incident

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mohammed Ayub Pandith (Photo: ANI)

Delhi: Mock anti-terror drill for 'London-style' attack

The Delhi police received intelligence input on a possible terror plot, sources said. (Photo: Representational/File)

Benami assets case: Lalu Yadav reiterates innocence, accuses Modi of 'conspiracy'

RJD Chief Lalu Yadav. (Photo: File)

Presidential poll: Centre confident of Kovind's victory says Hansraj Ahir

Union Minister of State for Home Hansraj Ahir. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham