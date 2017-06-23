Nation, Current Affairs

30 cities named in new Smart City list released today

Published Jun 23, 2017
Naidu said 45 cities contested for the 40 available smart city slots but only 30 were selected to ensure their feasibility, workable plans.
Third list of Smart City announced by M Venkaiah Naidu. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
New Delhi: Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala, Naya Raipur in Chhattisgarh and Rajkot in Gujarat figure in the new list of 30 cities announced on Friday for development as smart cities under the Centre' Smart City Mission.

The latest announcement takes to 90 the number of cities selected for part financing by the Centre under the scheme.

Announcing the new list of smart cities at an event in the national capital, Urban Development Minister M Venkaiah Naidu said that 45 cities contested for the 40 available smart city slots but only 30 were selected to ensure their feasibility and workable plans.

An investment of Rs 57,393 crore has been proposed under smart city plans.

Other cities that made to the third round of the competition included Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh), Patna (Bihar), Karimnagar (Telangana) and Muzaffarpur (Bihar).

Under the Smart City Mission, the Centre provides Rs 500 crore to each city over a period of 5 years for implementing various projects.

