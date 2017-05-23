Nation, Current Affairs

BJP has an appropriate position for Rajinikanth: Nitin Gadkari

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 23, 2017, 1:25 am IST
Updated May 23, 2017, 3:48 am IST
Speculation about the superstar's entry into politics gained momentum after the actor told his fans last week to “get ready for war.
Chennai: BJP seems to be wooing superstar Rajinikanth left, right and centre. After party’s powerful president Amit Shah, Monday saw Union road transport minister Nitin Gadkari reiterating the BJP’s position on the Tamil film icon’s entry into politics.

“I have very good relations with Rajinikanth. I meet him whenever I am in Chennai. The last time we discussed politics, he said he was not fit for it. However, if he does join, which I will absolutely look forward to, I would like to tell him that BJP has an appropriate position for him,” Mr Gadkari told a television news channel.

However, the former BJP president, who is a trusted lieutenant of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah, refused to elaborate on “appropriate position” comment.

“These are all important political questions. Neither am I an authority, nor am I a decision maker. The party president and party parliamentary board will take a decision,” Mr Gadkari told the channel, when probed further on the issue.

His comments came a day after Mr Shah, who is said to be very particular in roping in Mr Rajinikanth to be the party’s face in the next elections, welcomed the Superstar’s entry into politics and said the BJP’s doors were always open for him.  

Speculation about the superstar's entry into politics gained momentum after the actor told his fans last week to “get ready for war.” Mr Gadkari went on to say that Rajinikanth has a strong support base and is a “great human being.”

To a question in BJP MP Subramanian Swamy's comments that if Rajinikanth joins BJP he Swamy stay away from TN politics, Mr Gadkari said Mr Swamy has his independent opinion.

“I don't want to comment on it. But as a friend to Rajinikanth, I would like to tell him that BJP would welcome him with open arms,” Mr Gadkari said.

Tags: amit shah, actor rajinikanth, nitin gadkari
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

