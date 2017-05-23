Video: Indian Army carries out fire assaults on Pak posts across LoC

The Army, in a global message, has clearly indicated that if Pakistan attempts to push infiltrators across the Line of Control (LoC), strong action will be taken. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Srinagar: The Indian Army on Tuesday released a video showing its forces destroying Pakistani posts across the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir.

In a statement, the Army said it had carried out ‘punitive fire assaults’ on these posts on May 9 to stop infiltration.

"Army has inflicted damage to post across LoC in Nowshera sector in response to firing by Pakistan," Major General Narula said.

Locations aiding infiltration of terrorists are being targeted and destroyed, he added.

"As part of our anti-terror strategy, punitive fire assaults are carried out from time to time. Pakistani posts actively help infiltration," said an Army officer according to NDTV.

Rocket launchers, anti-tank guided missiles, automated grenade launchers and recoilless guns were used to carry out the operation.

Unlike the surgical strikes of last September when the Army crossed the LoC to target terrorist camps in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK), Indian soldiers in this case fired mortar shells from their side of the border. Bunker busting guns and anti-tank guided munitions were used in the attack, the report said.