Nation, Current Affairs

Video: Indian Army carries out fire assaults on Pak posts across LoC

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published May 23, 2017, 3:32 pm IST
Updated May 23, 2017, 4:03 pm IST
Bunker busting guns and anti-tank guided munitions were used in the attack, meant to stop infiltration.
The Army, in a global message, has clearly indicated that if Pakistan attempts to push infiltrators across the Line of Control (LoC), strong action will be taken. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
 The Army, in a global message, has clearly indicated that if Pakistan attempts to push infiltrators across the Line of Control (LoC), strong action will be taken. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Srinagar: The Indian Army on Tuesday released a video showing its forces destroying Pakistani posts across the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir.

In a statement, the Army said it had carried out ‘punitive fire assaults’ on these posts on May 9 to stop infiltration.

"Army has inflicted damage to post across LoC in Nowshera sector in response to firing by Pakistan," Major General Narula said.

Locations aiding infiltration of terrorists are being targeted and destroyed, he added.

"As part of our anti-terror strategy, punitive fire assaults are carried out from time to time. Pakistani posts actively help infiltration," said an Army officer according to NDTV.

Rocket launchers, anti-tank guided missiles, automated grenade launchers and recoilless guns were used to carry out the operation.

The Army, in a global message, has clearly indicated that if Pakistan attempts to push infiltrators across the Line of Control (LoC), strong action will be taken.

Unlike the surgical strikes of last September when the Army crossed the LoC to target terrorist camps in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK), Indian soldiers in this case fired mortar shells from their side of the border. Bunker busting guns and anti-tank guided munitions were used in the attack, the report said.

Tags: indian army, nowshera, infiltration, pakistan, fire assaults
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

Lifestyle Gallery

Computer Engineer Rebeca Abrantes decided to have an unusual photoshoot with her desginated brothers because she didn't have any girlfriends and the photos are really funny. (Photo: Instagram/fernandoduquefotografia)

Bride does hilarious photoshoot with 'bros' because she doesn't have girlfriends
Locals celebrate month-long carnival in Nigeria's Lagos with song and dance as an expression of the rich Nigerian culture. (Photo: AFP)

Locals celebrate rich Nigerian culture in Lagos carnival
Armenian fashion illustrator Edgar Artis makes the most outstanding sketches out of pizza, ear buds, cinnamon rolls and even flowers. (Photo: Instagram/EdgarArtis)

Artist uses everyday objects to make unique fashion sketches
Buddha Purnima marks Buddha's birth, enlightenment and death where devout followers offer prayers. (Photo: AP)

Sri Lankan devotees celebrate Buddha Purnima in Colombo
Shannon Dermody is a Philadelphia-based photographer who is portrayed Disney princesses in situation which were never told to us as kids because of the ideal-ending factor. (Photo: Facebook/ShannonDermodyPhotography)

Photographer portrays Disney princesses being victims of social evils
The 'Hidirellez' festival is a celebration of the return of spring, with dancing and bonfires. (Photo: AP)

Turks celebrate spring with the colourful and musical Hidirellez festival
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Indian student touches American dean's feet, leaves him puzzled

Showing respect to elders is an integral part of Indian culture (Photo: Twitter)
 

Video: US First Lady brushes off Trump's extended hand on Israel visit

(Photo: Videograb)
 

Beware: Spy cameras are getting better

Pin hole cameras are nothing but tiny sensors that can grab photos and videos with a very tiny lens — as small as a pin hole.
 

It is not nice to have abuses thrown at your mother and sister: Saif on Amrita

Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan in their happy days.
 

Nine-month-old’s finger cut off as day-care staff shuts door carelessly

While the mother asked for the CCTV footage the daycare authorities have said they do not have it because the device was left unplugged during that time. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Free tool to scan your PC for NSA vulnerabilities

The tool does not need any internet connection, keeping you safe from any risk of being infected while scanning.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Pranab Mukherjee condemns Manchester blast, stands by people in distress

President Pranab Mukherjee. (Photo: File)

J&K: Investigation against major in human shield case to continue

Major Leetul Gogoi had tied a man to his jeep during polling in the Srinagar Lok Sabha by-elections on April 9. (Photo: DC)

Need more focus on health; country’s spending to be 2 per cent of GDP: Owaisi

MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo: File)

IAF's Sukhoi-30 jet with 2 on board goes missing near China border

Representational image (Photo: PTI)

Industrialist Naveen Jindal summoned as accused in coal scam case

Industrialist Naveen Jindal. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham