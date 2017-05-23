Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhara Rao wants Kaleswaram operational by year-end

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 23, 2017, 1:56 am IST
Updated May 23, 2017, 1:56 am IST
The chief minister called it a momentous occasion to see the irrigation work being carried out day and night.
Site of the Medigadda barrage under Kaleswaram project.
 Site of the Medigadda barrage under Kaleswaram project.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhara Rao, for the first time on Monday, supervised the Kaleswaram barrage related work that irrigates lakhs of acres across many districts in Telangana state. The chief minister along with officials and ministers, watched from his camp office the operations and ordered the completion of the work by December  2018. He expressed satisfaction over the progress in the work taken up from Yellampally to Mallannasagar, especially the completion of tunnel works for 78 kms out of 81 kms. He asked the Irrigation department officials to take up works related to dams, canals and distributaries simultaneously for the benefits to reach people immediately.

Irrigation officials set up special cameras at Medigadda (Kaleswaram project), Sundilla, Annaram barrages, all part of the Pranahita-Kaleswaram-Mallannasagar project that were connected to the CM Camp office for a virtual inspection of work being done there. The chief minister called it a momentous occasion to see the irrigation work being carried out day and night. He expressed hope that the work would be completed by December 2018. He also asked the officials to formulate plans to divide the work to see what can be taken up even during rainy days. He asked them to ensure that the fabrication and erection of gates, intake wells, pump houses, setting up electric sub-stations and transmission lines are taken up simultaneously so that they can be be linked later.

The chief minister instructed the irrigation officials to see Godavari water during flood time be diverted to canals that would help to fill up tanks and small and medium irrigation projects from Yellampalli to Mid Manair Dam, and work on Kaleswa-ram barrage is not stalled.

Tags: k. chandrasekhara rao, kaleswaram
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Entertainment Gallery

The regular stunner Aishwarya Rai Bachchan grabbed headlines this time too and Deepika Padukone made a stunning debut at the Cannes film festival this year. However, Sonam Kapoor has also managed to establish her own idenity on the red carpet with her fashion sense. Her appearances at the film festival are among the main reasons she is known as a fashionista in Bollywood. Here we take a look at her outfits at the festival in the last seven years.

Cannes 2017: Sonam Kapoor's fashion revolution in her 7-year journey
Ranveer Singh kept away his swanky cars away as he took an auto rockshaw ride while visiting a bar in Mumbai late Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

'Hip-Hop' Ranveer Singh takes an auto rickshaw ride in Mumbai
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the reasons why the Cannes Film Festival is popular in India. The actress has made an appearance at the film festival every year since 2002 and has sizzled this year too. Aishwarya is representing a renowned cosmetic brand along with Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor and all three of them are also a part of the festival this year. She will reportedly be screening her popular film 'Devdas' at the festival this year, scheduled to be held from 17 May to 28 May. Here we also take a look at her outfits over the years.

Cannes 2017: Aishwarya dazzles again, like she has done in last 16 years
Several Bollywood stars were present at the screening of the film 'Half Girlfriend' held in Mumbai on Thursday, a day before its release on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha, Sonakshi, other stars watch Half Girlfriend at screening
Stars from the Hindi and Marathi film industries paid their last respects to Reema Lagoo, who passed away late Wednesday, at her funeral on Thursday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars pay their last respects to Reema Lagoo at funeral
Deepika Padukone, who is making her debut at the Cannes film festival this year, has been turning heads with her fashion sense and is having a ball at the festival.

Cannes 2017: Deepika Padukone blends fashion and fun like never before
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Lost and found: Mystery of district magistrate’s missing dog solved

Unable to trace it on their own, the desperate owners filed a police complaint, but the canine, belonging to the ferocious American breed, reappeared on the doorstep of the judge's house on Monday. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 

Mark Zuckerberg: I'm not running for public office

Mark Zuckerberg
 

Cannes 2017: Sonam Kapoor weaves magic in this custom cropped trouser sari!

Sonam Kapoor at the 70th Cannes Film Festival. (Photo: Instagram/salilsand)
 

Video: Sea lion drags shocked girl into water by her dress

A family relative however immediately jumped into the water to rescue the girl and brought her out in time. (Photo: Youtube)
 

Men can last five minutes longer during sex with new penis wipes

The average time for ejaculation is five and half minutes (Photo: AFP)
 

Video: Brave man douses fire with bare hands to save woman

The video posted by Live Leak shows the womans dupatta catch fire without anybody realising before the man steps in to save her. (Photo: Youtube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Gave no interview to any media outlet: Karti Chidambaram

It is now known who posted the image of the interview on Facebook, or when it was withdrawn. (Photo: File)

Hyderabad: Picket trench still wide open

In February, a large chuck of the road in front of the existing Picket nala was cut open to build a new culvert.

BJP will form govt in Telangana in coming days: Amit Shah

Shah also claimed the BJP was the largest political party in the world with 11 crore membership.(Photo: PTI)

Elections to 10 Rajya Sabha seats cancelled; no new date announced

Rajya Sabha

Lost and found: Mystery of district magistrate’s missing dog solved

Unable to trace it on their own, the desperate owners filed a police complaint, but the canine, belonging to the ferocious American breed, reappeared on the doorstep of the judge's house on Monday. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham