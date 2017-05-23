Telangana CM K Chandrasekhara Rao wants Kaleswaram operational by year-end

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhara Rao, for the first time on Monday, supervised the Kaleswaram barrage related work that irrigates lakhs of acres across many districts in Telangana state. The chief minister along with officials and ministers, watched from his camp office the operations and ordered the completion of the work by December 2018. He expressed satisfaction over the progress in the work taken up from Yellampally to Mallannasagar, especially the completion of tunnel works for 78 kms out of 81 kms. He asked the Irrigation department officials to take up works related to dams, canals and distributaries simultaneously for the benefits to reach people immediately.

Irrigation officials set up special cameras at Medigadda (Kaleswaram project), Sundilla, Annaram barrages, all part of the Pranahita-Kaleswaram-Mallannasagar project that were connected to the CM Camp office for a virtual inspection of work being done there. The chief minister called it a momentous occasion to see the irrigation work being carried out day and night. He expressed hope that the work would be completed by December 2018. He also asked the officials to formulate plans to divide the work to see what can be taken up even during rainy days. He asked them to ensure that the fabrication and erection of gates, intake wells, pump houses, setting up electric sub-stations and transmission lines are taken up simultaneously so that they can be be linked later.

The chief minister instructed the irrigation officials to see Godavari water during flood time be diverted to canals that would help to fill up tanks and small and medium irrigation projects from Yellampalli to Mid Manair Dam, and work on Kaleswa-ram barrage is not stalled.