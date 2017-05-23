Tamil Nadu: Soon, plus-2 marks will be 600, exam time 2.30 hours

Chennai: The state government is planning to reduce plus-2 exam marks from 1,200 to 600 marks. This move will help reduce the burden of students. The government recently announced that plus-1 will be made board exam.

“The students will have consolidated marksheets for both the plu- and plus- 2. To reduce the stress of students, the exam time also will be reduced from 3 hours to 2.30 hours,” sources said. A government order is expected in a day or two.

According to the new model, each subject in the higher secondary classes will carry a maximum of 100 marks instead of 200.

The practical exams for subjects like physics and chemistry will carry 20 marks instead of 50. The theory exam will be conducted for 80 marks.

“All these new changes is expected to be implemented from next academic year in plus 1 exam. From 2018-19 the changes will take place in plus-2 exams,” sources added.

The theory exams also will include more than 50 per cent of objective type questions to prepare the students for national level competitive exams. The department is also planning to have out of the book questions to test the general knowledge of students for 10 marks.