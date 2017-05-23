Post protest, security up at Rajinikanth’s residence

Members of the Tamizhar Munnetra Padai led by its president Veeralakshmi shout slogans and burn effigy of actor Rajinikanth on Cathedral road in the city on Monday (Photo: DC)

Chennai: Effigy of actor Rajinikanth was burnt by members of fringe outfit Tamizhar Munnetra Padai on Cathedral road opposite the US embassy, opposing his supposed entry into politics. About 25 members of the outfit, led by its president Veeralakshmi, went on a march shouting slogans, contending that the actor is not a Tamilian.

Cops who had prior intelligence about the intention of the group failed to prevent the incident. Police, however, prevented the group from marching towards the actor’s residence in Poes garden and detained them. Security was beefed up outside Rajini’s home following the incident.

The group raised slogans against the actor over his comments hinting his entry into politics, with his Kannadiga roots being the bone of contention. “Tamil Nadu should be ruled only by Tamils. Not Kannadigas,” the protesters said.

The protesters used high decibel country crackers (nattu vedi) inside the effigy which created panic. Police rounded up the protesters near St George’s cathedral before they could reach the actor’s residence.

Cases were booked against four persons among the protesters under various sections of the IPC and explosives Act, a senior police officer said. The actor recently asserted his Tamil identity by claiming his forefathers hailed from Krishnagiri district in Tamil Nadu.