Odisha man dies from starvation, inquiry ordered

Bhubaneswar: Just as the Odisha government claims to have provided subsidised ration and meals to people under below poverty line (BPL) category to address hunger in the state, a heart rendering case alleged starvation death was on Monday reported from Jajpur district.

The victim was Gobinda Behera, a resident of Shantipada village in Pritipur panchayat under Binjharpur block of Jajpur district. He died of alleged starvation late on Saturday night The government’s apathy continued even after his death as the villagers alleged that money was not provided under Harischandra Yojana for cremation of the deceased.

Binjharpur block chairman Nanda Kishore Samal said he was unaware of the incident.

Sarpanch Jhunulata Behera said that Gobinda was been provided assistance under Harischandra Yojana. She said that the government assistance and personal help would be provided to the deceased’s family members.

District collector Ranjan Kumar Das said the administration would conduct a probe into the matter.