NIA readies Hawala case against separatist leaders

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RAJNISH SHARMA
Published May 23, 2017, 1:12 am IST
Updated May 23, 2017, 2:19 am IST
Claims to have evidence of Hafiz Saeed funding protests in Kashmir.
JuD chief Hafiz Saeed
New Delhi: Initial investigations by intelligence agencies, including the National Investigation Agency (NIA), have revealed that Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief and Lashkar-e-Tayyaba founder Hafiz Saeed may have directly masterminded pumping funds through the hawala channels into Kashmir Valley to foment trouble after the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani last July.

NIA has already registered a case in connection with hawala funding to separatist leaders in the Valley and has launched a full scale probe into the entire network.

Intelligence sources said they were moving with extreme caution in the matter as they want to gather concrete evidence and build a fool-proof case especially ag-ainst some of the senior separatist leaders associated with the Hurriyat. Senior officials from NIA and intelligence agencies are camping in Srinagar in connection with the investigations.

NIA has summoned some separatist leaders, including Naeem Khan, Farooq Ahmed Dar, Gazi Javed Baba and few others in the hawala funding case. Sources said intelligence inputs have confirmed that the scale of unrest witnessed in the Valley over the past few months would not have been possible without ad-equate “financial support’’ from Pakistan ba-sed subversive elements.

“We have concrete information that Hafiz Saeed was responsible for sending funds throu-gh the hawala network to take advantage of the situation after Wani’s killing. Now in the course of investigations, we hope to gather some concrete evidence against some of the separatist elements, who may have received this money and distributed it further among the agitators. It is a complex and long investigation but we will unearth the entire hawala network for funding,’’ a senior intelligence official said.

The NIA has also taken cognisance of recent TV sting in which some of the separatists are seen claiming that they received funds through hawala channels.

Investigators said that it was now certain that stone pelters were being paid money to target security forces in the Valley. In fact, sources said some agitators, particularly school students who were seen recently indulging in stone pelting, were even promised smartphones by some of the separatists and overground workers.

As part of its strategy to contain violence in the Valley, the Centre has issued a clear directive to security agencies cut the flow of funds to separatists.

Tags: national investigation agency
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

US President Donald Trump, at the Riyadh Summit, spoke about the need to unite against terrorism. Iran and Syria were not invited to the summit, and they are not part of a regional military alliance that Saudi Arabia is establishing to fight terrorism. The kingdom backs efforts to topple the Syrian government, which counts Iran and Russia as its closest allies.

Sword dance, Riyadh summit: US President Trump visit to Saudi Arabia
US President Donald Trump along with his wife Melania Trump embarked on a journey to Saudi Arabia, Israel, the Palestinian territories, Brussels, the Vatican and Sicily.

US President Trump embarks maiden foreign visit to Middle East, Europe
A 26-year-old man who appeared intoxicated drove his car the wrong way up a Times Square Street Thursday.

Times Square crash: Intoxicated man kills 1, injures 22
An anti-austerity rally in Greece's capital turned violent on Wednesday as a general strike halted flights, ferries and public transportation, and thousands joined protest marches across the country.

Greece austerity strike: Workers protest against pay cuts
Thousands of protesters gathered in front of a Jakarta prison in support of the former Christian governor imprisoned for two years for blasphemy against Islam.

Hundreds of supporters of jailed Christian governor Ahok rally in Indonesia
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Colombo on Thursday on a two-day visit. The visit is mainly aimed at reinforcing the traditional connect between India and Sri Lanka.

In Sri Lanka for 2 days, Narendra Modi participates in Vesak Day celebrations
