Naveen Jindal, others summoned as accused in coal scam case

PTI
Published May 23, 2017, 2:35 pm IST
Updated May 23, 2017, 2:35 pm IST
All the accused have to appear before Special CBI Judge Bharat Parashar on September 4.
Industrialist Naveen Jindal. (Photo: PTI)
 Industrialist Naveen Jindal. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Industrialist Naveen Jindal and others were Tuesday summoned by a special court here as accused in a case related to the allocation of a coal block in Madhya Pradesh after it took cognisance of a CBI charge sheet.

Besides Jindal, the others summoned as accused are the company, Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL), its former Director Sushil Maroo, former Deputy MD Anand Goyal and CEO Vikrant Gujral for alleged cheating and criminal conspiracy in the allocation of Urtan North coal block in Madhya Pradesh.

In its charge sheet, the CBI has alleged that JSPL misrepresented the equipment purchase orders and misled the Coal Ministry.

Jindal is also facing trial in a case pertaining to the allocation of Amarkonda Murgadangal coal block in Jharkhand.

