Nation, Current Affairs

Is dragging a person for 28 km bravery, asks J&K man tied to Army jeep

PTI
Published May 23, 2017, 6:48 pm IST
Updated May 23, 2017, 6:48 pm IST
The inquiry is complete eyewash, said Farooq Ahmed Dar, who is yet to be called by the police or the Army for his side of the story.
Youth tied to an Army jeep in Jammu and Kashmir (Photo: video grab)
 Youth tied to an Army jeep in Jammu and Kashmir (Photo: video grab)

Srinagar: Farooq Ahmed Dar has a question. Is dragging a person for nearly 28 kilometres an act of bravery, he asks.

The poser came after the embroidery artisan heard that an army Major, on whose direction he was tied to a jeep as a "human shield" against stone pelters in Kashmir, had been awarded a commendation certificate.

Dar said he was yet to be called by the police or the Army -- which has instituted a court of inquiry into the incident of April 9 -- for his side of the story.

"It is complete eyewash," he said about the inquiry.

"They were never serious. I am a small person and why should anyone care," Dar said.

Dar was picked up by the Major after he had gone to vote in the Srinagar Parliamentary constituency election, defying calls from militant groups to boycott the bypoll.

He was on his way back after casting his vote when he came across Major Leetul Gogoi, who is said to have tied him to the jeep’s bonnet as a shield against the stone pelters who had allegedly surrounded a group of armed personnel.

A video of Dar tied to the bonnet of the jeep went viral, triggering a public outcry. Some former general also said the move went against the "ethos" of the Indian Army.

The outrage prompted the Army to institute a probe into the incident.

The Jammu and Kashmir police also registered a case. "It has been over a month since then and I am yet to hear from the local police. Even my statement has not been registered," Dar told PTI from his home in Chill in Budgam district.

The newly appointed Inspector General of Police (Kashmir range), Munir Khan, had said earlier in Sopore that the police would carry out an investigation into the matter and that the FIR had not been quashed, as many feared.

“An FIR means the beginning of an investigation. So once an FIR is lodged, the investigation begins. Whatever comes out in the investigation is a separate matter, but the investigation will take place and it will be seen what is right and what is wrong,” Khan said while replying to questions about the probe in the matter.

The incident came up again when Major Gogoi was honoured yesterday with the Army Chief’s commendation card for ‘his sustained efforts in counter-insurgency operations’.

"I wonder whether tying a person to a jeep are his efforts in counter-insurgency operations," Dar said, regretting having stepped out of his home to vote.

"I voted and was apparently penalised for this," he said.

His life, he said, had changed after this incident. "People keep looking at me," the 27-year-old man who earns his living by embroidering shawls said.

He said he had received a call after April 13 when the police registered a case.

"I was told that my statement had to be recorded but that has not happened so far. Even if the Army is conducting its own inquiry, my statement is needed for I am the victim," he said.

Dar believed the state and central governments were trying "bury the truth" in the files.

The state police, which came into action after the video went viral on social networking sites, registered a case of abduction with an intent to cause grievous hurt, wrongful confinement and criminal intimidation.

"Information was received by the Beerwah Police station through reliable sources on April 9, 2017 that on the polling day of Parliament elections a news item was being telecast that a person identified as Farooq Ahmed Dar had been illegally confined by army personnel," the FIR said.

It said he had been tied with a rope to an army vehicle at Ghondipora and turned into a human shield.

"On this information, the case has been registered and investigation taken up," the FIR filed in Urdu said.

Tags: indian army, kashmir protesters, stone pelters
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

Sports Gallery

Mumbai Indians have become the undisputed leaders in IPL after clinching their 3rd title. (Photo: BCCI)

From 2008 to 2017: Mumbai Indians and all the other IPL champions in the last decade
With the Boder-Gavaskar Trophy tied at 1-1, India arrived in Dharamshala ahead of their fourth and final Test against Australia, on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/ BCCI/ Twitter)

In Pictures: Virat Kohli & co. arrive in picturesque hillside for Dharamshala Test
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Alert onlookers overturn car to save driver in accident

One man tried to push it by kicking it but he was soon joined by another who climbed to the top of the car to try to remove the driver. (Photo: Youtube)
 

Best out of waste: Modi gets 'amazing' gift from Bihar woman

The idea of using plastic litter to create beautiful products is amazing. This is not only useful for the 'Swachh Bharat' campaign but also has vast potential for small scale industry, Modi wrote to her. (Photo: File)
 

Technical goof-up: Aadhaar cards with same date of birth issued to 1000 UP villagers

Nearly 1000 out of the 5000 residents in Kanjasa have complained about faulty entries of their date of birth. (Photo: File/Representational)
 

Is Ayush Sharma's Salman produced debut Fawad’s shelved Raat Baaki?

Ayush Sharma with Salman Khan and Fawad Khan.
 

First poster of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Manto unveiled at Cannes

First poster of 'Manto' was unveiled at the 70th Cannes Film Festival. (Photo: Facebook/NanditaDas)
 

Video: Snake swallows crocodile after five-hour long battle in Australia

The video which was posted a while back has been watched over 53 million times and people can’t believe it. (Photo: Youtube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Best out of waste: Modi gets 'amazing' gift from Bihar woman

The idea of using plastic litter to create beautiful products is amazing. This is not only useful for the 'Swachh Bharat' campaign but also has vast potential for small scale industry, Modi wrote to her. (Photo: File)

Court acquits PhD scholar after 16 yrs in jail, asks UP govt to pay compensation

Cops stand guard in front of Sabarmati Express at Godhra station. (Photo: PTI/File)

Post-mortem report suggests asphyxia as cause of K'taka IAS officer's death

Karnataka-cadre IAS officer Anurag Tiwari. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Delhi court summons Jagdish Tytler for hiding criminal cases to renew passport

Meanwhile, Tytler on Monday again refused to undergo lie detector test before the Karkardooma court in connection with the 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots case. (Photo: PTI)

India, Germany to step up trade, defence cooperation during Modi visit

Narendra Modi will be in Berlin in the afternoon of May 29 and will have a bilateral dinner meeting with Chancellor Angela Merkel. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham