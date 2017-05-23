Nation, Current Affairs

Hours before Manchester blast, ISIS supporter tweeted about attack

ANI
Published May 23, 2017, 10:15 am IST
Updated May 23, 2017, 10:21 am IST
'Tomorrow night, I will go to Manchester Arena concert and throw my handmade grenade,' the person said on another forum.
Emergency services work at Manchester Arena after reports of an explosion at the venue during an Ariana Grande gig in Manchester, England, Monday, May 22, 2017. (Photo: AP)
New Delhi: The Twitter account of a possible Islamic State sympathiser tweeted about the Manchester Arena in England, hours before the explosion rocked pop star Ariana Grande's concert.

Tweet by suspected ISIS supporter about the Manchester attack, hours before it happened.Tweet by suspected ISIS supporter about the Manchester attack, hours before it happened. (Photo: Twitter)

The man's Twitter account seemed to be suspended immediately following the attack.

"Tomorrow night, I will  go to the Manchester Arena Grande concert and throw my handmade grenade in there," the person said on another forum.

A post by the suspected ISIS sympathiser on a forum before the attack. (Photo: Twitter)A post by the suspected ISIS sympathiser on a forum before the attack. (Photo: Twitter)

Meanwhile, an unverified video has also appeared on the social media purportedly showing a man claiming "loyals" of ISIS were behind alleged 'nail bomb' attack inside Manchester Arena.

At least 19 people were killed and 50 injured in what is being investigated as a suicide bombing at a crowded pop concert in Manchester, the most deadly attack in Britain in a decade.

Last time England saw such a deadly terror attack was in 2005 when on July 7, which killed 52 people after terrorists carried out a series of coordinated suicide bomb attacks in central London targeting civilians using the public transport system during the rush hour.

Also, in 2009, the Manchester police had thwarted a major terror bid to attack Manchester's Arndale shopping centre on the busy Easter bank holiday weekend.

With up to 90,000 shoppers in or near the shopping centre at the time, police believe an attack would have killed hundreds and maimed thousands.

A student identified as Abid Naseer, 29, who plotted the mass suicide bomb attack was jailed for 40 years in 2015.

