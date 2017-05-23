Nation, Current Affairs

Businessman hires contract killers to murder BSP leader, wife, 4 kids for property

PTI
Published May 23, 2017, 8:47 am IST
Updated May 23, 2017, 10:00 am IST
The man was arrested for the murder of entire family of the BSP leader, who was his business partner.
(Photo: PTI/Representational)
 (Photo: PTI/Representational)

New Delhi: A 27-year-old property dealer has been arrested in Delhi for allegedly getting the entire family of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader, who was his business partner, killed to take over the latter's properties worth Rs 2 crore, police said on Monday.

The accused took help of three other men to orchestrate the killings of his partner, his wife and four children last month and got their bodies buried at different places – in Meerut in Uttar Pradesh and Burari in north Delhi, they said.

Accused Sahib Khan alias Bunty and the three "contract killers" he hired have been arrested, while the police have started work to exhume the bodies, a senior officer said.

The gory incident came to light when the body of 45-year-old Munawwar Hassan with gunshot injuries was found at his residence in Burari on May 20 after Khan informed police about his death, said Deputy Commissioner of Police(North) Jatin Narwal.

BSP leader Hassan was lodged in Tihar jail for a rape case since January 19 this year and was released on interim bail on May 17 as his wife Sonia and four children, Aqib, Shaqib, Arzoo and Arshi, had been "missing" since April 18, the DCP said.

Hassan had contested the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections from Badli constituency on a Bahujan Samaj Party ticket.

On May 18, he informed police that his wife and children have gone missing.

Police suspected the actions of Bunty and quizzed him after finding contradictions in his statement.

Bunty was instrumental in getting Hassan out on interim bail. Ever since Hassan got bail, Bunty had been visiting him every day at 8 AM, police said.

However, on May 20, when Hassan's body was found, Bunty had reached there by 1.30 PM. He told police that since Hassan did not respond to his calls, he did not go to visit him earlier, they said.

After sustained interrogation, Bunty told police that he had got Hassan killed, the DCP claimed, adding he along with his friend Deepak, and two alleged contract killers, Feroze and Zulfiqar have been arrested.

The main accused also confessed that within the last one month, he killed Hassan's family members and their bodies were buried in Meerut and Burari.

Bunty was known to Hassan and his family for last several years. He was the deceased's confidante and business partner but for greed over his properties worth Rs two crore, including his office land, home and other places he got his entire family killed, police said.

Hassan worked as a property dealer and along with Bunty he was involved in dealing in disputed properties.

Narwal said Bunty had even got forged documents prepared for transfer of the properties in his name.

Bunty told police that on April 20, he took Hassan's wife and daughters to their relative's house in Saharanpur. While returning to Delhi, he killed them with the help of a contract killer.

The accused claimed that he hired contract killers for Rs three lakh to eliminate Hassan's family. Hassan's wife and daughters were shot dead and buried at a farm in Meerut, police said.

On April 22, when Hassan's sons reached Bunty's office in Burari to inquire about their mother and sisters, they were also killed and their bodies were buried there.

Meanwhile, police said they have exhumed the highly- decomposed bodies of Hassan's sons from five feet beneath the soil in Burari under the supervision of the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM). The accused and his aides had put salt on the bodies while burying them to ensure their quicker decomposition, an officer said.

A police team has been sent to Meerut for recovering the bodies of Hassan's wife and his daughters.

Hassan was accused in several cases, including those of rape, land grabbing, attempt to murder, kidnapping. The rape case for which he was lodged in Tihar Jail was filed in 2015 and he was convicted this year in January.

Two more contract killers are involved in the case and a manhunt has been launched to nab them.

Tags: bsp leader, contract killers, property dispute, business partner
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Entertainment Gallery

The regular stunner Aishwarya Rai Bachchan grabbed headlines this time too and Deepika Padukone made a stunning debut at the Cannes film festival this year. However, Sonam Kapoor has also managed to establish her own idenity on the red carpet with her fashion sense. Her appearances at the film festival are among the main reasons she is known as a fashionista in Bollywood. Here we take a look at her outfits at the festival in the last seven years.

Cannes 2017: Sonam Kapoor's fashion revolution in her 7-year journey
Ranveer Singh kept away his swanky cars away as he took an auto rockshaw ride while visiting a bar in Mumbai late Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

'Hip-Hop' Ranveer Singh takes an auto rickshaw ride in Mumbai
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the reasons why the Cannes Film Festival is popular in India. The actress has made an appearance at the film festival every year since 2002 and has sizzled this year too. Aishwarya is representing a renowned cosmetic brand along with Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor and all three of them are also a part of the festival this year. She will reportedly be screening her popular film 'Devdas' at the festival this year, scheduled to be held from 17 May to 28 May. Here we also take a look at her outfits over the years.

Cannes 2017: Aishwarya dazzles again, like she has done in last 16 years
Several Bollywood stars were present at the screening of the film 'Half Girlfriend' held in Mumbai on Thursday, a day before its release on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha, Sonakshi, other stars watch Half Girlfriend at screening
Stars from the Hindi and Marathi film industries paid their last respects to Reema Lagoo, who passed away late Wednesday, at her funeral on Thursday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars pay their last respects to Reema Lagoo at funeral
Deepika Padukone, who is making her debut at the Cannes film festival this year, has been turning heads with her fashion sense and is having a ball at the festival.

Cannes 2017: Deepika Padukone blends fashion and fun like never before
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

This Nokia 3310 clone costs only Rs 799

The device, which is available through Flipkart, packs a 1.77-inch display, 1MB RAM and 8GB of expandable storage and comes with a 0.3MP rear camera.
 

OnePlus 5 may carry headphone jack, suggests CEO Carl Pei

OnePlus 3T
 

North Korea hacker group behind ransomware attacks: Symantec

(Photo: AFP)
 

Cannes 2017: Sonam Kapoor glitters in a gold Elie Saab gown on the red carpet

Sonam Kapoor poses for photographers upon arrival at the screening of the film The Killing Of A Sacred Deer at the 70th international film festival, Cannes, southern France .(Photo: AP)
 

Lost and found: Mystery of district magistrate’s missing dog solved

Unable to trace it on their own, the desperate owners filed a police complaint, but the canine, belonging to the ferocious American breed, reappeared on the doorstep of the judge's house on Monday. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 

Mark Zuckerberg: I'm not running for public office

Mark Zuckerberg
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Don't know whether Yogi wants to erase samajwadi or associate with it: Akhilesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. (Photo: PTI)

Scribe murder case: CBI seeks court's permission to examine RJD's Shahabuddin

RJD leader Mohammad Shahabuddin (Photo: PTI)

Kamal Nath meets Sonia Gandhi; speculations rife over new MP Cong chief

Congress leader Kamal Nath. (Photo: PTI/File)

Modi condemns Manchester Arena attack, expresses grief over loss of lives

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

How do we break this cycle of indifference?

One way would be to identify the technical things that need to be done like building soak-pits in water drains, separating sewage from stormwater, designing drains with more care, making pedestrian infrastructure more attractive and safe, and so on.(Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham