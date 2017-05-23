Nation, Current Affairs

AIADMK MLAs meet TN CM, demand Legislature Party meet to discuss merger

Retrieval of the 'Two Leaves' symbol, and construction of a fitting memorial for Jayalalithaa, were other issu
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K. Palanisamy. (Photo: File)
Chennai: A group of 8 MLAs of the AIADMK (Amma) called on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palanisamy on Monday and demanded that a meeting of the AIADMK Legislature Party be convened at the earliest, to discuss several important issues.

Former ministers Thoppu ND Venkatachalam, V Senthil Balaji and P Palaniappan were among the legislators who meet the CM, in a meeting which lasted an hour, said a report.

One of the biggest issues raised at the meeting were the early merger of AIADMK (Amma) with former CM O Panneerselvam's AIADMK (Puratchi Thalaivi Amma), the retrieval of the 'Two Leaves' symbol, and the construction of a fitting memorial for late CM J Jayalalithaa.

The group also wanted Palanisamy, who is also the headquarters secretary of the party, to ensure that plans were drawn up by the party as early as possible to hold the centenary celebration of party founder MG Ramachandran in a 'grand manner'.

Some constituency-related issues were also discussed at the meeting, said the report.

But M Thambidurai, propaganda secretary of the party and Deputy Speaker of the Lok Sabha, was quoted as saying that he was unaware of the meeting between the legislators and the CM.

He also said that there will be a meeting of senior functionaries at the party headquarters in Chennai on Tuesday to discuss MGR's centenary celebrations.

Electricity Minister P Thangamani was quoted as saying, “It is only normal for AIADMK MLAs to meet our Chief Minister at the Secretariat. They might have given petitions for something and there is nothing wrong with that. It is quite possible that the petitions are about problems and issues concerning their constituencies."

