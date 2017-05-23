 BREAKING !  :  Representational image (Photo: PTI) Indian Air Force Sukhoi-30 jet goes missing near China border
 
After protest by pro-Tamil group, Rajinikanth's fans carry out 'support' march

PTI
Published May 23, 2017, 1:25 pm IST
Updated May 23, 2017, 1:25 pm IST
Earlier TMP had taken out a rally towards the Poes Garden residence of actor Rajinikanth condemning his alleged move to enter politics.
Chennai: Following the protest by Thamizhar Munnetra Padai (TMP) against Rajinikanth's probable entry into politics, many supporters of the superstar took to the streets in Washermanpet on Tuesday to support him.

Earlier TMP, headed by their leader Veeralakshmi, had taken out a rally towards the Poes Garden residence of actor Rajinikanth condemning his alleged move to enter politics.

They raised slogans against the actor claiming that they did not want an actor, who came to Tamil Nadu from Karnataka to rule them.

The police then stopped them on the Cathedral Road, less than a kilometre from the actor's residence.

The protestors burnt the effigy of the actor when they were stopped by the police on the Cathedral Road.

The city police detained at least 30 members of the TMP. Currently, the police have beefed up security at Rajinikanth's house.

