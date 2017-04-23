Two leaves' symbol case: Dhinakaran reaches Crime Branch for questioning

Nation, Current Affairs

Published Apr 23, 2017
Updated Apr 23, 2017, 4:29 pm IST
On Saturday, Dinakaran was given a set of questions by the Delhi Police in connection with the case.
Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam ousted leader TTV Dhinakaran. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) ousted leader TTV Dhinakaran has reached the Crime Branch office of Delhi Police where he will be questioned in a case involving bribing of an Election Commission (EC) official to get the party's 'two leaves' symbol.

According to sources, Dhinakaran has been given questionnaire and an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) is questioning him.

The questionnaire includes queries about the money trail, his association with Sukesh Chandrashekhar, the middleman alleged to have struck deal for Rs. 50 crore to help Dhinakaran's AIADMK faction keep the 'two leaves' poll symbol, how many times he met Sukesh and whether any meeting with the Election Commission officials took place, or not, etc.

According to sources, there was a possibility of cross questioning Sukesh and also both of them together.

On Thursday, a team of the Delhi Police Crime Branch reached Chennai and served a notice on Dhinakaran and asked him to join the probe.

The Delhi Police had issued a lookout notice against Dhinakaran on Tuesday.

The police had arrested and sent Sukesh to custody for allegedly striking a deal of Rs. 50 crore to help the Dhinakaran faction to keep the 'two leaves' poll symbol.

The Crime Branch recovered approximately Rs. 1.3 crore and two luxury cars, a BMW and a Mercedes, from Chandrashekhar.

Chandrasekhar was picked up from the Hyatt hotel and was produced at the residence of Special Judge Poonam Chaudhry, who allowed the Delhi Police's plea to interrogate the accused for eight days.

Dhinakaran was also named as an accused in the FIR, filed by the Delhi Police Crime Branch.

Dhinakaran's faction contested on the hat symbol for the R.K. Nagar assembly by-polls, after the Election Commission froze their two leaves symbol while acknowledging the split in the party.

The polling was later cancelled by the Election Commission.

