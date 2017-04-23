Telangana sanctions 95,000 2BHK houses, leaves out GHMC

Minister K. T. Rama Rao does the bhoomi puja for the construction of 168 double bed room flats at GYR compound Bansilalpet on Saturday.

Hyderabad: The TS government has sanctioned 95,000 double bedroom houses at the rate of 1,000 houses for each Assembly constituency except the GHMC area.

While sanctioning the houses the government said the ratio between rural and urban areas shall be 240:160 if the constituency has both rural and urban areas. The government said that funds are available from the Prime Minister Awas Yojana (PMAY) and housing for all schemes of the Central government shall be dovetailed to these 95,000 houses by the housing department.

The government said the entire programme in both urban and rural areas will be implemented in all districts by collectors.