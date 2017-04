Kavery, a six year old girl fell into a 400 feet deep borewell in Belgaum, Karnataka on Saturday evening. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Belgaum: The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team are at the spot in Athani taluk of Belagavi district where a six-year-old girl fell into an open borewell on Saturday night.

The girl has been identified as Kaveri Ajit Madar who fell into the 400-feet borewell while she was playing.

The girl is stuck at a depth of around 20 feet.

Rescue operations are underway.