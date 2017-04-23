Nation, Current Affairs

Glitch on Jharkhand govt website, Aadhaar numbers of over 10 lakh revealed

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Apr 23, 2017, 3:49 pm IST
Updated Apr 23, 2017, 3:55 pm IST
The breach in data has now made personal information of a vast number of individuals freely available to anybody who accesses the site.
Publishing of Aadhaar numbers is an infringement of Section 29 (4) of the Aadhaar Act. (Photo: File/Representational Image)
 Publishing of Aadhaar numbers is an infringement of Section 29 (4) of the Aadhaar Act. (Photo: File/Representational Image)

Ranchi (Jharkhand): A programming glitch on a website maintained by the Jharkhand Directorate of Social Security has revealed the identities of more than a million citizens.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, digital identities comprising information like names, addresses, Aadhaar numbers and even bank account details of  over a million beneficiaries of Jharkhand’s old age pension scheme, were accidentally published on the State’s official website.

1.4 million pensioners out of a total of over 1.6 million had synced their bank accounts with their Aadhar numbers to aid direct bank transfers for monthly pensions, said the report.

The breach in data has now made personal information of a vast number of individuals freely available to anybody who accesses the site.

In this regard, the Supreme Court, cyber-security experts and opposition politicians have expressed doubts regarding a government policy to make Aadhaar mandatory in order to avail benefits from several government schemes and services.

Authorities concerned have also filed police complaints, over the past one month, against private bodies that ‘illegally collect’ Aadhaar numbers of citizens.

To cross-check the authenticity of the breach, journalists logged on to the site and found transaction-level data on pension paid for scores of pension accounts.

Earlier in 2017, an Aadhaar service provider was blacklisted for 10 years by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) for publishing the Aadhaar number of MS Dhoni, former captain of the Indian cricket team.

Publishing of Aadhaar numbers is an infringement of Section 29 (4) of the Aadhaar Act.   

According to Hindustan Times, In Jharkhand, officials were surprisingly certain about the contravention, suggesting that they had been aware of the situation for several days.

“We got to know about it this week itself. Our programmers are working on it, and the matter should be addressed very soon,” secretary of the state’s social welfare department, MS Bhatia was quoted as saying. Bhatia declined to remark on the legal implications of revelation of such information.

The policy director at the Centre for Internet and Society, Pranesh Prakash inquired, “Will the CEO of UIDAI take any action against the government of Jharkhand for making this dataset public? And if they don’t, does that mean they condone this act?”

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, the data breach “makes a complete mockery of all that Jaitley and Ravi Shankar Prasad have said in Parliament.”

Problems with Aadhaar-based authentication and enrolment, also meant that many vulnerable people had been denied their legally mandated welfare entitlements, Ramesh added.

Tags: aadhaar act, unique identification authority of india (uidai), old age pension scheme, jharkhand directorate of social security, centre for internet and society
Location: India, Jharkhand, Ranchi

Related Stories

The apex court announced it would decide about the mandatory Aadhaar issue on April 26. (Photo: File)

We said Aadhaar is optional, how can you make it compulsory: SC to Govt

AG Mukul Rohatgi argued that Aadhaar was made compulsory because PAN cards were being used to divert funds to shell firms.
21 Apr 2017 12:33 PM
Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant

Aadhaar Act has strong privacy provisions, says Kant

Niti Aayog CEO however, cautioned that India definitely needs to take care of privacy in future.
20 Apr 2017 6:49 PM

World Gallery

Two days of huge protests on the streets of Caracas against the socialist government of President Nicolas Maduro spilled into a violent Thursday night in several parts of the city. At least 20 people have been killed so far.

Venezuela political crisis: At least 20 dead in anit-govt protests
An attacker with an automatic weapon opened fire on police on Paris' iconic Champs-Elysees on Thursday night, killing one officer and seriously wounding three others before police shot and killed him. A bullet hole is pictured on a shop window of the Champs Elysees. (Photo: AP)

Paris: Attacker, officer dead, 3 wounded in Champs-Elysees shooting
The 'Yes' camp won 51.41 per cent in Monday’s referendum, in a narrower than expected victory, according to complete results released by election authorities. Thousands of supporters of the 'No' campaign, in the referendum on granting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan greater powers took to the streets of Istanbul late on Monday citing voting irregularities. The placard reads in Turkish: 'No We Won'.

Turkey referendum: Supporters of 'No' campaign protest against poll violations
With the deadline for 2016 tax returns to be filed coming closer, thousands of protesters gathered on Saturday in cities across the United States to pressurise President Donald Trump to release his tax returns, a move of transparency he has repeatedly refused.

Tax Day Rallies: American demonstrators demand to know Trump's tax returns
Kim Jong Un wore a black suit and white shirt, stepping out of a limousine and saluting his honor guard before walking down a red carpet.

North Korea marks founder's birthday, rolls out missilies, other weaponary
From early 1942 until late 1944, transport trains delivered Jews to the camp's gas chambers from all over German-occupied Europe, where they were killed with the pesticide Zyklon B.

In pics: Survivors mark 72nd anniversary of Nazi Concentration Camp
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Indian-American physicist becomes dean of college under Kansas State University

Chakrabarti succeeds Peter Dorhout, who is now vice president for research at the university. (Kansas State University/Twitter)
 

Watch: Tree spotted on Mars, claims alien hunter

(Photo: NASA)
 

This is how much the Samsung Galaxy S8 actually costs

(Image: Galaxy S8)
 

Harsh Goenka tweets on MS Dhoni as Rising Pune Supergiant's beat Sunrisers Hyderabad

Harsh Goenka, brother of RPS team owner's brother Sanjeev Goenka, was earlier slammed by MS Dhoni fans for his criticism towards former India skipper.
 

Chennai’s Express Avenue mall gets 85kg robot to greet visitor

The EA-BOT, a five-feet robot, is equipped with 22-inch screen that will help the guests visiting the mall (Photo: Facebook)
 

Alia Bhatt to star opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Aanand L Rai’s film?

Alia Bhatt with Shah Rukh Khan and Aanand L Rai at Dubai airport.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kolkata: 1 killed, 3 injured as Nor’wester storm rocks city

Work was continuing on war footing to clear stretches of Harish Mukherjee Road, Rasbehari Avenue, Judges Court Road and some other parts, Kolkata Police sources said. (Photo: Wikimedia commons/File)

Karnataka: 6-year-old falls into 400-feet borewell, rescue op underway

Kavery, a six year old girl fell into a 400 feet deep borewell in Belgaum, Karnataka on Saturday evening. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

'New India' vision possible through unity of all states: Modi on GST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairing the 3rd Governing Council Meet of the NITI Aayog in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Modi to chair 3rd NITI Aayog meeting, review of previous decisions on agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: File)

Tamil pride, not Hindi hatred, drives movement

Every time the government in New Delhi moves to impose greater linguistic inequality by promoting the use of Hindi, shockwaves are felt most in a state where Hindi made the least inroads in close to 70 years since Independence.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham