Gau rakshaks to be reined in: Uttar Pradesh DGP Sulkhan Singh

Lucknow: Newly appointed director general of police (DGP) Sulkhan Singh has said that that no one would be allowed to take law in his hands even if he happened to be a ‘gau rakshak’ (cow vigilante).

Talking to reporters after taking charge, the DGP said that his emphasis would be on improving police-public relations but criminal elements would be dealt with seriously.

Mr Singh, also the senior most IPS officer in the state, said, “Uniform action will be taken against those who break the law. There will be no bias and the guilty will be punished, irrespective of his political connections”.

The DGP said that he was aware of the presence of ISIS sympathizers in the state and adequate measures would be taken to deal with the challenge.

Incidentally, Mr Sulkhan Singh was brought in as new DGP on Friday night after an Intelligence input said that terrorists could don saffron robes to gain easy access to target Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Mr Sulkhan Singh said that the UP police was on alert in the wake of the report.

It may be recalled that on March 8, an alleged member of the Khurasan module of ISIS was shot dead in an encounter in Lucknow. Some others arrested later confirmed the presence if ISIS sympathizers in the state.

Meanwhile, replying to a question, Mr Singh said his priority was to ensure the safety and security of women in the state.

The director general of police who is due to retire later this year, said, “I have to prove my worth during this period”. The new police chief of Uttar Pradesh vowed to crush “goondagardi”.

“Those indulging in ‘goondagardi’ and criminal activities will be dealt with without mercy. They cannot escape and even VIPs will not be spared,” the 1980-batch IPS officer said.

“We will not allow anyone to indulge in forceful behaviour as it leads to hatred in society and it will not be allowed,” Singh said in response to a question.

To a query on anti-Romeo squads, Singh said it was not a drive and would continue on a regular basis as policing. To another question pertaining to allegations of rampant corruption in the police machinery, he said, “Fair inquiry will be held in all cases.”