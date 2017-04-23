Focus on safety, punctuality of trains: Suresh Prabhu to railway personnel

Raipur: Union Minister Suresh Prabhu on asked the railway personnel to focus on addressing issues, particularly those related to safety and punctuality of trains, for the next one month.

The Railway Minister was speaking at the 62nd Annual Railway National Award Function-2017 held in Raipur at Sri Sathya Sai Sowbhagyam in Naya Raipur.

"From Monday (April 24) onwards, for the next one month, let us focus on addressing each of the issue that we are facing, whether its related to safety, punctuality or others, and must find out solutions to the problems," Prabhu said.

Hailing the working style of the Narendra Modi-led government, he said, "Politically we are in a stronger position in terms of implementing railway ideas. Money is not a problem, authority is not a problem. Now it's time that we all must introspect why Railway faces short-term issues."

"Why safety issues should not be addressed properly? Why punctuality should take a toll? Why should we get complaints from people about many different operations of Railway.

"It is very easy to keep pointing fingers, but you must take the responsibility by yourself. It's a professional organisation and therefore it's my job to do it, who else will do it. We are authority, now we have money made available, we have full backing of the political system and now if we don't deliver then it is our own failure," he added.

"This is the time when the responsibility has to be discharged by the officials, by the people on the ground, by the Railway Board, and each one of them have to really take up the responsibility and make sure that we achieve the goal and live up to the expectation of the people," he said.

"Chairman of the Railway Board and his team will tell you that from Monday onwards for the next one month, let us rigorously work to address these issues," he added.

Raipur MP Ramesh Bais, Railway Board Chairman A K Mittal and other senior officials were also present on the occasion.

On the occasion, 131 officers and staff from all zonal railways were presented awards for their "outstanding performance and contribution".