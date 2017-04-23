Nation, Current Affairs

Cost of production for major crops is highest in Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S N C N ACHARYULU
Published Apr 23, 2017, 2:36 am IST
Updated Apr 23, 2017, 2:56 am IST
Fragmentation of landholdings adds to problems of agriculturists.
Farming in Telangana is the costliest
 Farming in Telangana is the costliest

Hyderabad: The cost of production for major crops such as paddy and cotton is the highest in Telangana state, compared to six major states producing these crops. For example, it costs the average farmer Rs 1,474 to produce a quintal of paddy, as against Rs 946 in Punjab. The data was put out by the Socio Economic Outlook for 2017 by the state government.

This is the result of a host of problems that farmers in the state face. Landholdings are getting increasingly fragmented, the cost of inputs is rising and the vagaries of weather are costing farmers heavily. In this backdrop, the announcement of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday that the government would provide Rs 8,000 cash per acre per year has not come a day too soon. The money is to be divided equally for the rabi and kharif crop.

Apart from this, farmers in the state enjoy some other benefits such as free electricity and, of late, loan waiver. But loan waivers do not cover those who had borrowed from private moneylenders. Besides, to use the free electricity, farmers have to spend money to dig borewells. The cost estimates for the principal major crops such as paddy, maize, red gram and cotton — which account for about three- fourth of gross cropped area in the state — show there has been a rise in per quintal cost of production.

The per hectare cultivation cost of paddy, maize and cotton has increased by more than 52 per cent, 925 per cent and 150 per cent respectively, according to the state government data. The cost of paddy cultivation has increased from Rs 54,932 to Rs 83,515, maize Rs 38,405 to Rs 73,767. The cost of cultivation of  cotton has increased from Rs 33,574 to `84,045  according to the Socio Economic Outlook.

There has been a high fluctuation in the cost of production for major crops over a period of time. The production cost per quintal of paddy and red gram saw a steep increase as compared to maize and cotton over seven years. There is another cause for concern as well. The average landholding is gradually declining. The average size of landholdings in the state was 1.3 hectares in 2005-06 and has declined to 1.12 hectares of 2.8 acres — marking a fall of 14.48 per cent, according to the Socio Economic outlook-2017 of the TS government.

The decrease in the size of landholdings is observed in all categories except among marginal and small groups. The share of small and marginal landholdings is about 86 per cent of the total landholdings; their share in the total area was around 55 per cent. About 14 per cent of total landholdings were in the medium category ranging between 2 and 10 hectares, and their share in total area was 40.5 per cent. The consumption of chemical fertilisers is also high, particularly in Karimnagar, Nalgonda and Warangal districts.

Among those holding a marginal share of land, 62 per cent have less than one hectare, 23.9 per cent have between one and two hectares, 13.9 per cent have between 2 and 10 hectares. In Nizamabad, Karimnagar and Medak districts the average landholding is less than one hectare.

Tags: farming
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Lifestyle Gallery

The Suwori tribal festival in Assam is celebrated by locals with traditional elephant fights, elephant races, horse race and tug of war. (Photo: AP)

Assamese locals celebrate the Suwori tribal festival with song and dance
American sand artist Jim Denevan creates exceptional art through geometrical designs that need to be viewed aerially to understand the idea behind them. (Photo: Facebook/JimDenevan)

Sand artist creates breathtaking designs that can only be understood aerially
Russian illustrator Nikita Golubev doesn’t consider dirty cars to be an eyesore. In fact, he treats them as blank canvasses to make beautiful art. (Photo: Instagram/ @proboynick)

Artist 'vandalises' dirty vehicles parked on streets to create art
Turkish chef Nusret Gökçe who became popular as Salt Bae after his sprinkling skills went viral recent posted a photo of him casting his vote in the Turkey elections and photoshoppers had a lot of fun with it. (Photo: Reddit)

Salt Bae cast his vote in his signature pose and the Internet couldn't handle it
Coachella is an annual music festival that takes place at the Empire Polo Club where several new artists perform their latest songs to a large crowd. (Photo: AP)

Lady Gaga. Lorde and Kendrick Lamar rock Coachella Music Festival
Good Friday is the day most followers carry out the enactment of the crucifixion of Jesus before he is resurrected on Easter Sunday. (Photo: AP)

Worshippers around the world take part in the Good Friday ritual before Easter
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Harsh Goenka tweets on MS Dhoni as Rising Pune Supergiant's beat Sunrisers Hyderabad

Harsh Goenka, brother of RPS team owner's brother Sanjeev Goenka, was earlier slammed by MS Dhoni fans for his criticism towards former India skipper.
 

Chennai’s Express Avenue mall gets 85kg robot to greet visitor

The EA-BOT, a five-feet robot, is equipped with 22-inch screen that will help the guests visiting the mall (Photo: Facebook)
 

Alia Bhatt to star opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Aanand L Rai’s film?

Alia Bhatt with Shah Rukh Khan and Aanand L Rai at Dubai airport.
 

Finally, Priyanka Chopra is back in the city!

Priyanka Chopra waves through her fans at the airport. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
 

Samsung’s Galaxy S8 can possibly run Windows 10

In the real world, a lot of adaptation has to be made for Windows 10 on a palm-sized device. (image:bgr.com)
 

WhatsApp update: You can now ask Siri to read out your WhatApp msgs

The update is 88.8MB in size and is available on the App store.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: New strategy to nab drunks

The officer said the maximum number of drunk motorists were caught from the Banjara and Jubilee Hills junctions.

2 students drown in Hyderabad lake

Two students who were on a jolly trip to a lake in Sangareddy district drowned. The boys are Raju, 16, and Tarun, 18.(Representational image)

Hyderabad: Special team will seize cars of drunks

Once drunk motorists are caught their vehicles are taken to the concerned traffic police station. Unless the violators attend the counselling at Begumpet or Goshamahal the vehicle is not returned. (Representational Image)

Telangana: Light rain set to give relief from heat

The entire state witnessed an abnormal rise in temperatures in many districts including Hyderabad, and the maximum temperatures were 4-5 degrees above its normal.

Osmania University: Glitch hits varsity’s portal issuing entry passes to fete

OU adopted a new strategy regarding entry passes, in a departure from the regular procedure of issuing passes across the counter.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham