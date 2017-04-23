Delhi: Men from 'animal rights group' attack 3 for 'transporting cows'

Police are verifying whether the victims had the documents necessary to transport the buffaloes. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Cow vigilantes on Saturday night attacked three men in Kalkaji area of South East Delhi over suspicion of cattle smuggling.

According to reports, a few men from an organisation called People for Animals (PFA) stopped a truck and assaulted its occupants for allegedly transporting cows.

However, the victims, Rizwan (25), Ashu(28) and Kamil (25) were found to be transporting buffaloes to Ghazipur Mandi, said reports.

The Police Control Room (PCR) was tipped off by one Gaurav Gupta, an animal activist and office bearer of PFA. However, the representatives of PFA present at the spot did not register any complaint, said reports.

The buffaloes have been shifted to Society For Prevention Of Cruelty To Animal​s (SPCA). The men were injured and have been taken to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi.

A case has been filed against the men for inhumane treatment of animals. The police claimed the buffaloes were ‘in bad shape’. But the attackers have not been booked.

Police are verifying whether the victims had the documents necessary to transport the buffaloes.

This is the second attack by cow vigilantes reported in a day, Also on Saturday, five persons, including a nine-year-old girl, were injured after cow vigilantes attacked a nomad family in Talwara area of Jammu and Kashmir, who were travelling with their livestock.