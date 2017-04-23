Nation, Current Affairs

Delhi: Men from 'animal rights group' attack 3 for 'transporting cows'

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Apr 23, 2017, 10:58 am IST
Updated Apr 23, 2017, 11:01 am IST
A case has been filed against the victims for inhumane treatment of animals, but the attackers have not been booked.
Police are verifying whether the victims had the documents necessary to transport the buffaloes. (Photo: File)
 Police are verifying whether the victims had the documents necessary to transport the buffaloes. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Cow vigilantes on Saturday night attacked three men in Kalkaji area of South East Delhi over suspicion of cattle smuggling.

According to reports, a few men from an organisation called People for Animals (PFA) stopped a truck and assaulted its occupants for allegedly transporting cows.

However, the victims, Rizwan (25), Ashu(28) and Kamil (25) were found to be transporting buffaloes to Ghazipur Mandi, said reports.

The Police Control Room (PCR) was tipped off by one Gaurav Gupta, an animal activist and office bearer of PFA. However, the representatives of PFA present at the spot did not register any complaint, said reports.

The buffaloes have been shifted to Society For Prevention Of Cruelty To Animal​s (SPCA). The men were injured and have been taken to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi.

A case has been filed against the men for inhumane treatment of animals. The police claimed the buffaloes were ‘in bad shape’. But the attackers have not been booked.

Police are verifying whether the victims had the documents necessary to transport the buffaloes.

This is the second attack by cow vigilantes reported in a day, Also on Saturday, five persons, including a nine-year-old girl, were injured after cow vigilantes attacked a nomad family in Talwara area of Jammu and Kashmir, who were travelling with their livestock.

Tags: kalkaji news, cow vigilantes, people for animals, men attacked in delhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Representational image (Photo: DC)

J&K: ‘Cow vigilantes’ attack family including 9-yr-old girl, police downplay incident

Five members of the nomad family including the 9-year-old girl Sammi Jaan were injured in the attack.
22 Apr 2017 8:40 PM
MoS Home Hansraj Ahir said that a ‘Project Cow’ like ‘Project Tiger’ could be started, and this would also stop farmers from selling off old cows. (Photo: Representational Image)

Centre mulling 'Project Cow' on the lines of 'Project Tiger': MoS Home

MoS Home Hansraj Ahir said as per the proposal, there could be sanctuaries for cows in every state, and a fodder bank.
21 Apr 2017 11:10 AM

Sports Gallery

With the Boder-Gavaskar Trophy tied at 1-1, India arrived in Dharamshala ahead of their fourth and final Test against Australia, on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/ BCCI/ Twitter)

In Pictures: Virat Kohli & co. arrive in picturesque hillside for Dharamshala Test
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Indian-American physicist becomes dean of college under Kansas State University

Chakrabarti succeeds Peter Dorhout, who is now vice president for research at the university. (Kansas State University/Twitter)
 

Watch: Tree spotted on Mars, claims alien hunter

(Photo: NASA)
 

This is how much the Samsung Galaxy S8 actually costs

(Image: Galaxy S8)
 

Harsh Goenka tweets on MS Dhoni as Rising Pune Supergiant's beat Sunrisers Hyderabad

Harsh Goenka, brother of RPS team owner's brother Sanjeev Goenka, was earlier slammed by MS Dhoni fans for his criticism towards former India skipper.
 

Chennai’s Express Avenue mall gets 85kg robot to greet visitor

The EA-BOT, a five-feet robot, is equipped with 22-inch screen that will help the guests visiting the mall (Photo: Facebook)
 

Alia Bhatt to star opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Aanand L Rai’s film?

Alia Bhatt with Shah Rukh Khan and Aanand L Rai at Dubai airport.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Modi to chair 3rd NITI Aayog meeting, review of previous decisions on agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: File)

Tamil pride, not Hindi hatred, drives movement

Every time the government in New Delhi moves to impose greater linguistic inequality by promoting the use of Hindi, shockwaves are felt most in a state where Hindi made the least inroads in close to 70 years since Independence.

National language and the Hindi hegemony

Despite there being no mention of it in the Constitution, and despite clarifications by the judiciary, the assertion that Hindi has national language status continues unabated.

'Bengaluru kids undernourished'

The survey revealed that nine out of 10 children in the city are at risk of suffering from hidden hunger, leaving them susceptible to stunting, weakened immune systems, impaired cognitive function, anaemia, and low energy levels

Finally, Bengaluru gets mechanical sweepers

Of the 16 machines, the first two sweepers have reached Bengaluru, seven are on the way, while seven more will arrive in July.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham