Nation, Current Affairs

BTC doping row: It’s a political witchhunt, says Queen Latifa owner

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DARSHANA RAMDEV
Published Apr 23, 2017, 3:20 am IST
Updated Apr 23, 2017, 3:49 am IST
Meanwhile, a political controversy is fast unfolding at the Bangalore Turf Club.
Queen Latifa with her owners and trainer in March.
 Queen Latifa with her owners and trainer in March.

Bengaluru: Queen Latifa, the Neil Darashah-trained filly whose record-breaking victory at the Karnataka Racehorse Owners' Association Million Cup made her the cynosure of all eyes, appears to be paying the price, along with her owners, for the murky politics of the Bangalore Turf Club.

"I'm going to make T-shirts with my face on them with the word 'accused', printed across," said a vexed Arjun Sajnani, restaurateur and race horse enthusiast. "This has played havoc with my piece of mind and Neil is in tatters." Neil Darashah, the 33-year-old trainer and part-owner of Queen Latifa, has his career at stake too, with BTC Chairman Harindra Shetty filing an FIR against what he claims is a "cover-up attempt" in the doping scam. "I never expected it of Shetty, who has been a friend for many years. He has called me a breeder, which I'm not and a punter – these are lowlife claims. As it happens, I now believe that if I don't bet a horse, it wins. So no, I didn't bet on Queen Latifa back in March," he said.

The controversy began back in March after Queen Latifa's record-breaking victory at The Racehorse Owners' Association Million during the prestigious Invitation Cup hosted in Bengaluru this year. "Neil had discovered an abscess in her throat and told the club's vets to treat her. This was done with a procaine-penicillin shot, a routine, albeit old fashioned method," said Sajnani.

"This took place against a certain backdrop – there is a political quarrel going on in the turf club between the committee members, many of whom didn't like the appointment of Nirmal Prasad as CEO. It's a matter of disgruntled people who have gotten together and tried to stop proceedings, muddy the waters and bring the conduct of the club into question ever since the Invitation Cup."

Queen Latifa's urine samples were sent to the National Dope Testing Lab in Delhi – “Which tests for doping in humans," Sajnani pointed out. "Queen Latifa had been administered the procaine-penicillin shot 25 days before the race and then again four days later. This still put her in the clear – 21 days is the accepted window for procaine." The lab found 1.22 nanograms/ml of procaine and claimed she had tested positive.

The results were sent for a second quantitative analysis allegedly because they knew the BTC had administered the injection. "They were worried. How did this happen? So far, the trainer, the other owners and I are blameless. It had nothing to do with us. The treatment was given in keeping with the schedule maintained by the club itself." Dr Karthikeyan, chief vet at the Madras Race Club, who also ran a lab of his own, suggested sending the sample to another centre like Hong Kong or the UK. "The permissible limit is 10, anything below that doesn't require testing. He told me this on the phone - the levels are too low, there's nothing here, really," he said.

Meanwhile, a political controversy is fast unfolding at the Bangalore Turf Club. “People are being instigated to do all kinds of things. I have been a part of this for quite a while and I have never seen an owner being accused of something like this! I'm not involved in the injections my horse receives, that's what the trainer does. And procaine is a deadener, it's not going to help a horse win a race!”

"We have been targetted from every corner," said prominent restaurateur Arjun Sajnani, who owns a 20 percent share of Queen Latifa. Harish Shetty, the Club's Chairman, said Sajnani, reportedly had differences with steward Vivek Ubaykar who brought Nirmal Prasad back as CEO. "This is his way of thanking Vivek, by targeting the horse that belongs to me. And we, the owners, are being made to suffer for it."

The filly returns early Sunday from Ooty and will race if she clears the fitness test.

BTC CEO summoned
The High Grounds police have summoned the CEO of Bangalore Turf Club, S. Nirmal Prasad, Chief Stipendiary Officer Pradyumna Singh, Steward Vivek Ubaykar, Stable Trainer Neil Darashah and race horse enthusiast Arjun Sajnani, for an inquiry in the “dope test cover-up” case. The investigating officer has sent notices to all the five accused and has asked them to appear at the police station for the inquiry. The officer said the inquiry will be held on Sunday and Monday, and the accused will be asked to present their version.

Tags: restaurateur
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

Lifestyle Gallery

The Suwori tribal festival in Assam is celebrated by locals with traditional elephant fights, elephant races, horse race and tug of war. (Photo: AP)

Assamese locals celebrate the Suwori tribal festival with song and dance
American sand artist Jim Denevan creates exceptional art through geometrical designs that need to be viewed aerially to understand the idea behind them. (Photo: Facebook/JimDenevan)

Sand artist creates breathtaking designs that can only be understood aerially
Russian illustrator Nikita Golubev doesn’t consider dirty cars to be an eyesore. In fact, he treats them as blank canvasses to make beautiful art. (Photo: Instagram/ @proboynick)

Artist 'vandalises' dirty vehicles parked on streets to create art
Turkish chef Nusret Gökçe who became popular as Salt Bae after his sprinkling skills went viral recent posted a photo of him casting his vote in the Turkey elections and photoshoppers had a lot of fun with it. (Photo: Reddit)

Salt Bae cast his vote in his signature pose and the Internet couldn't handle it
Coachella is an annual music festival that takes place at the Empire Polo Club where several new artists perform their latest songs to a large crowd. (Photo: AP)

Lady Gaga. Lorde and Kendrick Lamar rock Coachella Music Festival
Good Friday is the day most followers carry out the enactment of the crucifixion of Jesus before he is resurrected on Easter Sunday. (Photo: AP)

Worshippers around the world take part in the Good Friday ritual before Easter
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Harsh Goenka tweets on MS Dhoni as Rising Pune Supergiant's beat Sunrisers Hyderabad

Harsh Goenka, brother of RPS team owner's brother Sanjeev Goenka, was earlier slammed by MS Dhoni fans for his criticism towards former India skipper.
 

Chennai’s Express Avenue mall gets 85kg robot to greet visitor

The EA-BOT, a five-feet robot, is equipped with 22-inch screen that will help the guests visiting the mall (Photo: Facebook)
 

Alia Bhatt to star opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Aanand L Rai’s film?

Alia Bhatt with Shah Rukh Khan and Aanand L Rai at Dubai airport.
 

Finally, Priyanka Chopra is back in the city!

Priyanka Chopra waves through her fans at the airport. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
 

Samsung’s Galaxy S8 can possibly run Windows 10

In the real world, a lot of adaptation has to be made for Windows 10 on a palm-sized device. (image:bgr.com)
 

WhatsApp update: You can now ask Siri to read out your WhatApp msgs

The update is 88.8MB in size and is available on the App store.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: New strategy to nab drunks

The officer said the maximum number of drunk motorists were caught from the Banjara and Jubilee Hills junctions.

2 students drown in Hyderabad lake

Two students who were on a jolly trip to a lake in Sangareddy district drowned. The boys are Raju, 16, and Tarun, 18.(Representational image)

Hyderabad: Special team will seize cars of drunks

Once drunk motorists are caught their vehicles are taken to the concerned traffic police station. Unless the violators attend the counselling at Begumpet or Goshamahal the vehicle is not returned. (Representational Image)

Telangana: Light rain set to give relief from heat

The entire state witnessed an abnormal rise in temperatures in many districts including Hyderabad, and the maximum temperatures were 4-5 degrees above its normal.

Osmania University: Glitch hits varsity’s portal issuing entry passes to fete

OU adopted a new strategy regarding entry passes, in a departure from the regular procedure of issuing passes across the counter.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham