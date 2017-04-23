Biometric attendance system to be set up in offices up to block level: Yogi

Yogi Adityanath also directed that Samagra Gram Vikas Department be merged with Rural Development department. (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: To ensure that all government employees reach work on time, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed that a biometric attendance system be put in place in offices up to the block level.

Adityanath's instructions came during a meeting with officials of the rural development department late on Saturday night.

"Efforts should be made to ensure that a biometric system of attendance is installed up to the block level. Apart from this, a board be put up at every village panchayat, which will have information about contact details of the village pradhan and details of the ongoing works," Adityanath said as per an official statement.

The chief minister said that the targets of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana should be achieved.

All the works pertaining to registration, uploading of photographs and approval of housing units for 5.73 lakh families eligible under this scheme must be completed at the earliest.

"The Centre will be requested to incorporate eligible families, which have been left out," he said.

Emphasising on transparency in the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee scheme (MNREGS), Adityanath said that active workers should be linked with Aadhaar-based payment system.

The chief minister also sought information about the National Rural Drinking Water Programme, World Bank-aided 'Neer Nirmal' and Rajya Grameen Payjal Yojana among other schemes.

"Apart from Bundelkhand, piped water supply schemes should be implemented in other parts of the state. To address the problems of drinking water scarcity in Bundelkhand, repair works pertaining to hand-pumps along with re-boring should be done," Adityanath said.

He also said that 160 piped water supply schemes in 31 districts should be completed to ensure water supply.

"Installation of new hand-pumps and re-boring of existing hand-pumps under the quota of MLAs and MLCs should be completed after taking their consent," he said.

He also directed that Samagra Gram Vikas Department be merged with Rural Development department.