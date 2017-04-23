Ask state govt to resolve loan waiver issue: Venkaiah to TN farmers

Chennai: Union Information and Broadcasting Minister M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday said the issue regarding the ongoing agitation of Tamil Nadu farmers seeking loan waiver concerns the state, adding the matter should, therefore, be taken up by the state government.

Urging the people not to politicise the matter, Naidu told the media that the Government of India has sent central teams and provided norms as per the central relief is concerned.

"It is an issue concerning the state; it has to be taken up at the state level. The problems of Uttar Pradesh farmers were taken up by the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister. The problem of Andhra was taken up by the Andhra CM and the problems for any state matter have to be taken up by the state. So, they should meet the state government and try to sort out the issues," said Naidu.

"And as far as the Central Government is concerned, there is a well laid down formula. Lets us not politicise. The farmers are in distress because of lack of rains and drought conditions," he added.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palanisamy earlier in the day urged the farmers protesting at the Jantar Mantar in the national capital for the last 39 days to call off their protest.

Palanisamy said that he would meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and submit a memorandum highlighting their plight.

Palanisamy said, "I will take up with PM Narendra Modi the demands put forward by the farmers. I urge them to end this protest."

The protesting farmers have been demanding a Rs 40,000-crore drought relief package, farm loan waiver and setting up of the Cauvery Management Board by the Centre.

Over the last 39 days, they have shaved their heads, halved their moustaches, held mice and snakes in their mouths, conducted mock funerals, flogged themselves and even carried skulls of other farmers who had committed suicide due to debt pressure.

The protesting farmers yesterday drank their own urine in another desperate bid to draw the government's attention to their plight.

On April 10, they had stripped in front of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) to press for their demands.