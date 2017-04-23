Nation, Current Affairs

Anyone opposing 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' will be history: BJP's WB chief Dilip Ghosh

Published Apr 23, 2017, 4:45 pm IST
Updated Apr 23, 2017, 4:45 pm IST
Asking TMC supporters to change their 'bad habits', he warned that BJP activists in the state could not be messed with.
 BJP chief Dilip Ghosh. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Minakhan: West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Dilip Ghosh has stoked yet another controversy by saying that anyone opposing the chants of "Bharat Mata ki Jai" and "Jai Sri Ram" in the country will become history.

"A leader like Narendra Modi has the capacity to take such decisions in this platform. If anyone restricts he will be thrown out from here. From Gujarat to Guwahati and from Kashmir to Kanyakumari everyone has to utter Bharat Mata ki jai and Jai Sri Ram and the one who would oppose this has to be a part of history," Ghosh said.

Asking the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporters to change their "bad habits", Ghosh warned that the BJP activists in the state could not be messed with.

"The BJP is present all over the nation. I request you not to compel us. The BJP is very good but if you compel then the party would be the worst of all," he added.

Coming out in defence of Ghosh, BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha said we all are Indians, adding that everyone should praise the country they live in.

