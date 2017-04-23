Nation, Current Affairs

Amid mushrooming buildings, Telangana Govt to check land data for sop

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Apr 23, 2017, 2:42 am IST
Updated Apr 23, 2017, 3:48 am IST
Revenue records continue to show them as agriculture land.
Revenue records will be updated across the state prior to the implementation of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s scheme, announced on Friday, of extending financial assistance to farmers of Rs 8,000 per acre per year.
 Revenue records will be updated across the state prior to the implementation of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s scheme, announced on Friday, of extending financial assistance to farmers of Rs 8,000 per acre per year.

Hyderabad: Revenue records will be updated across the state prior to the implementation of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s scheme, announced on Friday, of extending financial assistance to farmers of Rs 8,000 per acre per year. This is because a significant chunk of agricultural land has been put to non-agricultural use in districts due to the realty boom over the years. Revenue records continue to show them as agriculture land.

Mr Rao wants the benefit to reach farmers who are carrying out agriculture. To  achieve this, the government will take up a year-long exercise to identify farm land and exclude non-agricultural land from the purview of the scheme. The conversion of agricultural lands for non-agricultural purposes is higher in villages surrounding cities, towns and district headquarters.

With the creation of 21 districts last October, the villages surrounding the new district headquarters witnessed a real estate boom. Illegal ventures have come up on farmlands in these villages. With no system in place in new districts to seek approvals from various government agencies for land conversions like in the case of GHMC and HMDA limits, the farmland was easily converted for non-agriculture use to cash in on the realty boom.

Revenue minister Mohd Mahmood Ali said, “For this reason, the government planned the implementation of the scheme from next year so that we can use the time to update revenue records and identify genuine farmland. The CM wants genuine farmers who do  farming to benefit. Orders have been issued to collectors and revenue officials to start the process at the earliest with a target to complete the exercise by this December-end.”

The government will upload the list of eligible farmland on the website and seek suggestions/ objections if any. “We will modify the list if the suggestions/ objections are found to be genuine, by taking up ground-level verification. A final list will be uploaded, which will enable those on it to be eligible to avail of the scheme,” he added. Mr Rao said the amo-unt will be credited in the accounts of farmers on whose name the farm land is registered based on pattadar passbooks.

Tags: agriculture lands
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Lifestyle Gallery

The Suwori tribal festival in Assam is celebrated by locals with traditional elephant fights, elephant races, horse race and tug of war. (Photo: AP)

Assamese locals celebrate the Suwori tribal festival with song and dance
American sand artist Jim Denevan creates exceptional art through geometrical designs that need to be viewed aerially to understand the idea behind them. (Photo: Facebook/JimDenevan)

Sand artist creates breathtaking designs that can only be understood aerially
Russian illustrator Nikita Golubev doesn’t consider dirty cars to be an eyesore. In fact, he treats them as blank canvasses to make beautiful art. (Photo: Instagram/ @proboynick)

Artist 'vandalises' dirty vehicles parked on streets to create art
Turkish chef Nusret Gökçe who became popular as Salt Bae after his sprinkling skills went viral recent posted a photo of him casting his vote in the Turkey elections and photoshoppers had a lot of fun with it. (Photo: Reddit)

Salt Bae cast his vote in his signature pose and the Internet couldn't handle it
Coachella is an annual music festival that takes place at the Empire Polo Club where several new artists perform their latest songs to a large crowd. (Photo: AP)

Lady Gaga. Lorde and Kendrick Lamar rock Coachella Music Festival
Good Friday is the day most followers carry out the enactment of the crucifixion of Jesus before he is resurrected on Easter Sunday. (Photo: AP)

Worshippers around the world take part in the Good Friday ritual before Easter
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Harsh Goenka tweets on MS Dhoni as Rising Pune Supergiant's beat Sunrisers Hyderabad

Harsh Goenka, brother of RPS team owner's brother Sanjeev Goenka, was earlier slammed by MS Dhoni fans for his criticism towards former India skipper.
 

Chennai’s Express Avenue mall gets 85kg robot to greet visitor

The EA-BOT, a five-feet robot, is equipped with 22-inch screen that will help the guests visiting the mall (Photo: Facebook)
 

Alia Bhatt to star opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Aanand L Rai’s film?

Alia Bhatt with Shah Rukh Khan and Aanand L Rai at Dubai airport.
 

Finally, Priyanka Chopra is back in the city!

Priyanka Chopra waves through her fans at the airport. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
 

Samsung’s Galaxy S8 can possibly run Windows 10

In the real world, a lot of adaptation has to be made for Windows 10 on a palm-sized device. (image:bgr.com)
 

WhatsApp update: You can now ask Siri to read out your WhatApp msgs

The update is 88.8MB in size and is available on the App store.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: New strategy to nab drunks

The officer said the maximum number of drunk motorists were caught from the Banjara and Jubilee Hills junctions.

2 students drown in Hyderabad lake

Two students who were on a jolly trip to a lake in Sangareddy district drowned. The boys are Raju, 16, and Tarun, 18.(Representational image)

Hyderabad: Special team will seize cars of drunks

Once drunk motorists are caught their vehicles are taken to the concerned traffic police station. Unless the violators attend the counselling at Begumpet or Goshamahal the vehicle is not returned. (Representational Image)

Telangana: Light rain set to give relief from heat

The entire state witnessed an abnormal rise in temperatures in many districts including Hyderabad, and the maximum temperatures were 4-5 degrees above its normal.

Osmania University: Glitch hits varsity’s portal issuing entry passes to fete

OU adopted a new strategy regarding entry passes, in a departure from the regular procedure of issuing passes across the counter.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham