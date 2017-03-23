Yogi Adityanath bans pan; romeos being taken off streets

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed Uttar Pradesh government officials to stop chewing pan, pan masala etc when in office, after seeing betel-juice stained walls during his first visit to the secretariat annexe building here.

According to sources, the CM “visited all the floors of the annexe building and met officials posted there”. Mr Adityanath also asked the the staff to make the atmosphere in the building healthy and clean by avoiding the use plastic.

Meanwhile, “anti-Romeo squads” were reportedly back in action across the state. These squads were high on the BJP’s election manifesto. Squads formed by the police were sweeping Lucknow in a bid to “ensure the safety of college-going girls and check eve-teasing”.

Since Tuesday, police teams have been on the prowl near colleges, malls, parks and other public places. Reports from the state said three men were arrested in Lucknow Tuesday.

In Meerut, some youths were picked up outside girls’ schools and colleges and questioned. There were also reports that policemen were ordering “sit-ups” after picking up a boy sitting with a group of girls in Jhansi. Cops said parents have been informed.

State health minister Siddharth Nath Singh said orders had been issued “not to harass any innocent” and another official attached to the government told the press on Wednesday that those “sitting with friends” will not be harassed.

But since Tuesday night, reports from UP say over 900 people have been questioned by the squads. The “anti-Romeo squads” were formed to check harassment of women but allegations of moral policing remain.