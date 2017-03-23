Nation, Current Affairs

SC asks Advani, other accused in Babri case for submissions, adjourns hearing

PTI
Published Mar 23, 2017, 12:49 pm IST
Updated Mar 23, 2017, 12:50 pm IST
A bench comprising Justices PC Ghose and RF Nariman asked all the parties in the case to file their written arguments by April 6.
Senior BJP leader L. K. Advani. (Photo: PTI)
 Senior BJP leader L. K. Advani. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday asked BJP leaders LK Advani, MM Joshi and other accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case to give their written submissions and adjourned the matter for two weeks.

A bench comprising Justices PC Ghose and RF Nariman asked all the parties in the case to file their written arguments by April 6 and posted the matter for further hearing on April 7.

At the start of the hearing, senior advocate K K Venugopal, appearing for the BJP leaders, sought permission from the court for appearing before another bench in a part-heard matter.

The bench allowed Venugopal's plea but said that the parties should file their written submissions in the case before the next date of the hearing.

Yesterday, Justice Ghose had adjourned the matter for today as Justice Nariman was not present.

On March 6, the apex court had decided to examine the appeal against dropping of conspiracy charge against the accused including Advani, Joshi and Uma Bharti in the case related to demolition of Babri Masjid in Ayodhya in 1992.

The top court had also came up with an option of ordering a joint trial of cases arising out of the two FIRs lodged in the wake of the demolition of the disputed structure.

However, the clubbing of two FIRs was opposed by the counsel for the accused on the ground that there were different sets of persons named as accused in the two cases, the trial of which were at an advanced stage at two different places.

They were of the view that joint trial would lead to the beginning of proceedings de novo (afresh).

Altogether, 13 persons including Advani, Joshi and Bharti were discharged of conspiracy charge in the case, the trial of which is being held at a special court in Raebareli.

The second set of case was against unknown 'karsevaks' who were in and around the disputed structure and the trial was being held at a court in Lucknow.

The appeals were filed by Ahmad and the CBI against dropping of conspiracy charges against Advani, Joshi and 19 others for demolition of the disputed structure on December 6, 1992.

Tags: babri masjid, lk advani, murli manohar joshi, supreme court
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Entertainment Gallery

Several Bollywood stars arrived for a prayer meet held in memory of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's late father Krishnaraj Rai who passed away recently in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars attend prayer meet for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's father
Several Bollywood stars were snapped by shutterbugs at various locations on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir, Deepika, Ranbir, Sonam, Kangana, others are a treat to the eyes
Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Anupam Kher and Manoj Bajpayee promoted their film 'Naam Shabana' in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Taapsee, Manoj, Anupam promote Naam Shabana in Delhi
Several Bollywood stars were present at day four of the Amazon Fashion Week on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars come out in their stylish best for fashion show
Several Bollywood stars were spotted arriving for the last rites of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's father Krishnaraj Rai held in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars pay last respects to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's father
Alia Bhatt hosted a screening of upcoming Hollywood film 'Beauty and the Beast' for children from an NGO in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia Bhatt hosts Beauty and the Beast screening for kids from NGO
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Sonakshi Sinha becomes Tedhi Savitri in Noor’s remix of Gulaabi Aankhen

Screengrabs from the song.
 

Apple still hasn’t given up on its ‘Make-in-India’ iPhone dream

(Representational image)
 

About 50 Indonesian farmers cement feet to protest factory

Farmers in the village of Kendeng have battled against plans for the factory for years. (Photo: AP)
 

WhatsApp ‘text-only status’ update shows up on iOS, Windows and Android

For Android the feature could be downloaded via Android v2.17.107, for iOS its version 2.17.10 and for Windows its 2.17.114.
 

Red iPhone 7 models: Price, release date, where to buy and more

Red variants of Apple iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus
 

Child born with three legs in rare occurrence in Telangana

The mother and the newborn have been shifted to Niloufer Hospital in Hyderabad (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India condemns UK Parliament terror attack

Police secure the area on the south side of Westminster Bridge close to the Houses of Parliament in London. (Photo: AP)

Deeply saddened, India stands with UK: Modi on Westminster attack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: File)

'Won't waste even a drop of water': AP legislators take oath

AP Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu (Photo: File)

No additional security measures in Mumbai, Delhi after Westminster attack

Emergency personnel tend to an injured person close to the Palace of Westminster, London, Wednesday, March 22, 2017. (Photo: AP)

Cows from Gorakhpur to be shifted to Yogi Adityanath's official residence

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham