No report of Indian casualty in UK Parliament attack so far: Sushma

PTI
Published Mar 23, 2017, 7:44 am IST
Updated Mar 23, 2017, 7:57 am IST
A man mowed down pedestrians on a bridge and stabbed a police officer with a knife outside the British Parliament.
 External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: There is no report of any Indian casualty so far in the terror attack near the UK Parliament, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said on Wednesday night.

India has condemned the attack in London in which 5 people were killed and more than 40 injured.

London's Metropolitan Police said a man mowed down pedestrians on a bridge and stabbed a police officer with a knife outside the British Parliament before being shot dead.

"I am in constant touch with Indian High Commission in London. There is no Indian casualty reported so far. #LondonAttack @HCI_London (sic)," she wrote on Twitter.

"Indian High Commission is there to help all Indian nationals in London. Please note the Telephone nos: 020 8629 5950 & 020 7632 3035 (sic)," Swaraj wrote.

The minister advised people to avoid going to Parliament Square.

"All are advised strongly to avoid Parliament Square and check Met Police website for further details on the attack. Stay safe! (sic)," she tweeted.

"India strongly condemns Westminster terrorist incident & condoles loss of life. No place in democracies & civilised societies for terrorism (sic)," Spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs, Gopal Baglay tweeted.

Tags: sushma swaraj, indian high commission, uk parliament attack, westminster attack
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

