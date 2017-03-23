Maha doctors strike: Medical teachers body threatens mass resignation

Resident doctors along with senior doctors take out a protest rally at the KEM hospital demanding security after an intern was assaulted by patient's relatives, in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said if a doctor is attacked on duty, he will be given medical aid borne by the government.

The Chief Minister directed to provide security to sensitive hospitals with armed policeman and work for a long-term plan like monitored CCTV network.

Fadnavis proposed setting up of an apex council with the government representatives and doctors and its interaction every three months to solve the issues time to time.

The representatives of MARD met Fadnavis to discuss their issues.

Ministers Girish Mahajan, Dr Deepak Sawant, DGP Satish were also Mathur present.

Meanwhile, the Medical Teachers Association gave ultimatum of 48 hours, and said that they want their demands to be met otherwise they would go on mass resignation.

Fadnavis earlier in the day requested the resident doctors to withdraw their strike immediately and ensured them security.

"We will take strong legal action against those who attack doctors and will ensure security to the doctors," he said.

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court has ordered the doctors on strike to resume their duties and give some time to the government for providing them proper security.

The court also ordered the state government to provide security at all government hospitals so that the doctors can work without fear.

More than a thousand doctors in Maharashtra have been protesting since Monday, demanding better security at hospitals with the increase in incidents of attacks by patients' relatives.