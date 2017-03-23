Nation, Current Affairs

Maha doctors strike: Medical teachers body threatens mass resignation

ANI
Published Mar 23, 2017, 5:37 pm IST
Updated Mar 23, 2017, 5:47 pm IST
It has given an ultimatum of 48 hours to the government to fulfil the doctors’ demands.
Resident doctors along with senior doctors take out a protest rally at the KEM hospital demanding security after an intern was assaulted by patient's relatives, in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)
 Resident doctors along with senior doctors take out a protest rally at the KEM hospital demanding security after an intern was assaulted by patient's relatives, in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said if a doctor is attacked on duty, he will be given medical aid borne by the government.

The Chief Minister directed to provide security to sensitive hospitals with armed policeman and work for a long-term plan like monitored CCTV network.

Fadnavis proposed setting up of an apex council with the government representatives and doctors and its interaction every three months to solve the issues time to time.

The representatives of MARD met Fadnavis to discuss their issues.

Ministers Girish Mahajan, Dr Deepak Sawant, DGP Satish were also Mathur present.

Meanwhile, the Medical Teachers Association gave ultimatum of 48 hours, and said that they want their demands to be met otherwise they would go on mass resignation.

Fadnavis earlier in the day requested the resident doctors to withdraw their strike immediately and ensured them security.

"We will take strong legal action against those who attack doctors and will ensure security to the doctors," he said.

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court has ordered the doctors on strike to resume their duties and give some time to the government for providing them proper security.

The court also ordered the state government to provide security at all government hospitals so that the doctors can work without fear.

More than a thousand doctors in Maharashtra have been protesting since Monday, demanding better security at hospitals with the increase in incidents of attacks by patients' relatives.

Tags: devendra fadnavis, doctors, strike, mass resignation
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

AIIMS doctors wear helmets as a sign of protest against assaults. (Photo: Agencies)

Maharashtra Government offers security to doctors, some call off strike

Meanwhile, as many as 1,200 resident doctors in medical colleges in Mumbai were issued notices thourgh their deans by BMC.
23 Mar 2017 5:21 AM
Resident doctors protest at the Azad Maidan demanding security after a intern was assaulted by patient's relatives in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)

Maharashtra: Resident doctors asked to report to work or lose 6 months pay

Nearly 4,000 doctors have been on strike in various government and municipal hospitals since Monday.
22 Mar 2017 3:48 PM

Technology Gallery

Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Anurag Thakur accuses BCCI for compromising Virat Kohli’s integrity

What sort of truce was this? BCCI compromised the integrity of their Team India captain Virat Kohli and did not stand by their players and the team, tweeted former BCCI president Anurag Thakur. (Photo: PTI)
 

Sex positions that enable men to give blended orgasms to women

Enabling access too the clitoris is the key (Photo: YouTube)
 

Watch: Ranveer channels his inner rapper for Rajkummar's Trapped!

Screengrab from the video.
 

Maharashtra cricket tourney's quirky prizes: Goat for champions, eggs for big hitters

In the individual prize section, every player is awarded with a boiled egg, every time they hit a four or a six. (Photo: AFP/ Representational Image)
 

Watch: Iguana lands on tennis court, halts play at Miami Open

Tommy Haas posted a selfie with iguana, which stopped his Miami Open match against Jiri Vesely, saying: “Special selfie @miamiopen , thanks for coming out to watch some Tennis.” (Photo: Tommy Haas Official Instagram)
 

Expert says how erections in men change from their 20s to their 70s

The 40s bring along a lot of change, but some effort can manage things (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Will find out what made Gaikwad lose his temper: Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Protesting TN farmers seek CJI's intervention

Supreme Court of India. (Photo: File)

College girl found hanging in hostel room

Representational Image. (Photo: File)

Civil Aviation Minister condemns physical assault on Air India staff

Civil Aviation Minister P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju. (File photo)

No decision taken on separate law for CBI: govt

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham