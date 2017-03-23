Nation, Current Affairs

Karnataka: Shake-up in police top brass, 6 transferred

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 23, 2017, 6:11 am IST
Updated Mar 23, 2017, 6:14 am IST
B. Dayananda has been posted as Inspector General of Police & Commissioner, Transport and Road Safety.
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah
Bengaluru: In a surprise move, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday  appointed Director General of Police & Commandant General, Home Guards,
Ex-officio Director Fire Force, M.N. Reddi as his intelligence chief (DGP), while B. Dayananda who had held this post has been posted as Inspector General of Police & Commissioner, Transport and Road Safety.

The second most senior IPS officer Ms Neelmani N. Raju, who is the Director General of Police (Internal Security), has been placed in concurrent charge of the post of Director General of Police & Commandant General, Home Guards, Ex-officio Director Fire Force.

Dr Rajvir Pratap Sharma, who is the Additional Director General of Police & Managing Director, Karnataka Handicrafts Development Corporation Limited, has been given the additional charge of the post of Additional Director General of Police, Bengaluru Metropolitan Task Force.

Prashant Kumar Thakur, who was holding this post has been made the Additional Director General of Police, Forest Cell, Bengaluru, in the upgraded vacant post.

Chikkaballapura SP Ms N. Chaitra has been posted as Superintendent of Police, Railways, Bengaluru, while Dr Anoop A. Shetty has been made Chikkaballapura SP. He had held the post of SP, Railways.

Dr Ram Niwas Sepat who was the Commandant, First Battalion, Karnataka State Reserve Police, Bengaluru, has been posted as the Deputy Commissioner of Police, (Crime), Bengaluru City. The post was lying vacant.

Tags: karnataka, police transfers, chief minister siddaramaiah
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

