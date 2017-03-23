Nation, Current Affairs

Varanasi: 'ISIS letters' threatening to destroy eastern UP found

PTI
Published Mar 23, 2017, 9:58 am IST
Updated Mar 23, 2017, 10:24 am IST
The anonymous handwritten letters were found by the roadside in Mirzamurad police station area.
"24/3/17  Ko Purvanchal Mein Tabahi. Bacha Sakte Ho to Bacha Lo (There will be destruction in Purvanchal. Save it if you can)," said the letter. (Photo: PTI)
Varanasi: The discovery of some handwritten letters with ISIS initials, hailing Pakistan and threatening destruction in eastern UP on Friday has prompted police to beef up security in the area.

"A case has been registered against unidentified persons after nearly 5-6 handwritten letters were recovered on which Pakistan Zindabad slogans and ISIS initials were scribbled along with threats given for carrying out destruction in Purvanchal," SP (rural) Ashish Tiwari said today.

An alert has been issued and Intelligence agencies are also probing the matter.

"A probe is on and primarily it appears to be the handiwork of some mischievous persons," he added.

The anonymous handwritten letters were found by the roadside in Mirzamurad police station area.

"24/3/17  Ko Purvanchal Mein Tabahi. Bacha Sakte Ho to Bacha Lo (There will be destruction in Purvanchal. Save it if you can)," said the letter.

Tags: isis, varanasi, pakistan zindabad, isis letters
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Varanasi (Benares)

