Nation, Current Affairs

Hyderabad set to get metro by December

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 23, 2017, 3:36 am IST
Updated Mar 23, 2017, 3:36 am IST
Metro deadlines have been missed continuously since 2014 due to various reasons like realignment issues and delay in land acquisition.
The government had claimed earlier that Metro Rail operations would begin on June 2, 2017, on the third anniversary of the formation of Telangana state. (Representational image)
Hyderabad: The state government on Wednesday informed the Legislative Assembly that Hyderabad Metro Rail operations will commence by this year-end.

Municipal minister K T Rama Rao told the house that the Miyapur-LB Nagar and Nagole-Hitech City stretches of 27-km each will be launched in the first phase by 2017-end.

“These two stretches of 54 km will be ready for commercial operations by this year-end. The two stretches form an important component of the 72-km Metro Rail project. Hyderabadis can avail Metro Rail services by this year-end,” Mr Rao announced.

Metro Rail deadlines have been missed continuously since 2014 due to various reasons such as realignment issues and delay in acquisition of properties.

HMR officials say that the Nagole-Mettuguda and SR Nagar-Miyapur stretches were completed and ready for operations in mid-2016, but the government wants these stretches to be extended to LB Nagar and Hitech City and hence the delay.

“All the necessary clearances to operate trains from SR Nagar to Miyapur and Nagole to Mettuguda have already been obtained. All the stations are ready. But the government wants extension of these stretches, which will be completed by September,” said an official.

