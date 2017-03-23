‘Don’t interfere in UP govt affairs’, Modi tells BJP MPs from state

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a meeting with BJP MPs from UP. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a meeting with the Members of Parliament from Uttar Pradesh and directed them not to interfere in affairs of the politically crucial state.

Addressing the MPs from Uttar Pradesh, where firebrand Hindutva icon Yogi Adityanath has been appointed Chief Minister, the Prime Minister also asked them to work in tandem with the state ministers.

The Prime Minister asserted that all stand equal in the eyes of the government.

Modi added that the MPs should respect the mandate of the people and work for development of the state.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh for his part asked the BJP MPs to work collectively to fulfill the promises made by the government.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah was also present at the meeting.