Death only for terror, recommends law commission

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Mar 23, 2017, 3:02 am IST
Updated Mar 23, 2017, 3:02 am IST
Law Commission in 262nd report has recommended to abolish death penalty for all crimes other than terrorism-related and waging war.
According to Amnesty International, as of July 2015, 101 countries have abolished the death penalty for all crimes in law, while 140 countries have abolished the death penalty in law or practice. (Photo: AFP/Representational Image)
 According to Amnesty International, as of July 2015, 101 countries have abolished the death penalty for all crimes in law, while 140 countries have abolished the death penalty in law or practice. (Photo: AFP/Representational Image)

New Delhi: The Law Commission has recommended that the death penalty be abolished for all crimes except those related to terrorism, Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

Minister of state for home Hansraj Ahir said the Law Commission in its 262nd report has recommended that the death penalty be abolished for all crimes other than terrorism-related offences and waging war.

“As Criminal Law and Criminal Procedure are in the concurrent list of the 7th Schedule of the Constitution, the report has been circulated to all states and Union Territories, for seeking their views,” he said.

According to Amnesty International, as of July 2015, 101 countries have abolished the death penalty for all crimes in law, while 140 countries have abolished the death penalty in law or practice.

