Bengaluru: Watchman sexually assaults 6-year-old girl, held

PTI
Published Mar 23, 2017, 9:28 am IST
Updated Mar 23, 2017, 9:28 am IST
At around 3 pm on March 20, he lured the girl to his shed by offering her snacks and sexually assaulted her.
In their complaint, the girl's parents said Rajendra, who hails from Odisha, lived in the same colony in a shed and was acquainted with her. (Photo: Representational Image)
 In their complaint, the girl's parents said Rajendra, who hails from Odisha, lived in the same colony in a shed and was acquainted with her. (Photo: Representational Image)

Bengaluru: A watchman has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a six-year-old schoolgirl in HAL area here, a police official said.

"We have arrested a watchman, employed at a building in which the girl and her family stayed, for the March 20 incident," HAL Inspector Sadiq Pasha said.

He said the man, Rajendra, was arrested the next day.

He has been booked under Sections 4 (penetrative sexual assault), 6 (Rigorous Imprisonment not less than 10 years) and 8 (minimum sentence is three years which may extend to five years with fine) of POCSO and Section 376 (punishment for rape) of the IPC, Pasha said.

In their complaint, the girl's parents said Rajendra, who hails from Odisha, lived in the same colony in a shed and was acquainted with her.

They said that at around 3 pm on March 20, he lured the girl to his shed by offering her snacks and sexually assaulted her.

Pasha said the girl rushed home and narrated what had happened. As the news spread, people caught hold of Rajendra, beat him up and then handed him over to police, he said.

The girl has undergone medical treatment, he added.

