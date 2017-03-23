Nation, Current Affairs

After Adityanath seeks plan to close abattoirs, UP govt swings into action

PTI
Published Mar 23, 2017, 9:34 am IST
Updated Mar 23, 2017, 9:37 am IST
Senior officials across the state's 75 districts were directed to inspect the slaughter houses.
Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath (Photo: PTI)
 Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday went into crackdown mode after Chief minister Yogi Adityanath sought an action plan for closure of slaughter houses and a "blanket ban" on cow smuggling, as illegal abattoirs and meat shops across the state faced the heat.

"The priority of the state government is to close the illegal slaughter houses in the state, and at the same time put a blanket ban on all the mechanised slaughter houses," Chief Secretary, UP, Rahul Bhatnagar said.

Senior officials across the state's 75 districts were directed to inspect the slaughter houses.

"If any illegal slaughter house is found operating, then it must be closed immediately, and penal actions must be initiated against the guilty," Bhatnagar said adding that the Urban Development Department had already issued an order in this regard.

As per the order, District Magistrates have been directed to form 10-member committees under their chairmanship to ensure that illegal slaughter houses are closed.

Superintendent of police, regional officer of UP Pollution Control Board and chief veterinary officer of the districts would also be a part of the teams.

During the inspection of abattoirs, their proximity to residential areas and religious places should be kept in mind and steps taken to ensure that illegal slaughter houses are not at all allowed to operate on road sides, the officials have been told.

The police has been asked to provide adequate protection.

Earlier in the day, Adityanath directed police officials to prepare an action plan for closure of slaughter houses as the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) swung into action and sealed nine meat shops in the state capital.

Adityanath also ordered a "blanket ban" on smuggling of cows and said "zero tolerance" would be exercised in this regard, official sources said.

The BJP manifesto had said that all the illegal slaughter houses would be closed and there would be a blanket ban on all the mechanised slaughter houses.

Amidst the official crackdown, a separate incident in Hathras area triggered panic as three shops selling meat and fish were set afire by unidentified persons.

Police have registered a case in the matter.

Apart from being a part of his party's manifesto, the crackdown also does not seem to be at variance with Adityanath's personal convictions.

It emerged that Adityanath has turned to his personal website to seek public opinion on curbing cow slaughter.

Tags: yogi adityanath, cow smuggling, slaughterhouses
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

Related Stories

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath (Photo: PTI)

UP: Yogi Adityanath orders closure of slaughterhouses, bans cow smuggling

Official sources did not specify the type of slaughter houses which will be shut.
22 Mar 2017 1:59 PM
Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath (Photo: PTI)

Cows from Gorakhpur to be shifted to Yogi Adityanath's official residence

'Gauseva' or service of cows has been a part of the 44-year old priest's regimen for several years.
22 Mar 2017 8:01 PM

World Gallery

The UK House of Commons session has been suspended as witnesses reported sounds like gunfire outside. The latest report said that a policeman was stabbed inside the Parliament.

Policeman stabbed, several injured in UK Parliament attack
Government records show that in 1980, just 1% of India’s rural areas had access to safe, usable water.

As India marks World Water Day, clean and safe water still a challenge in country
A body lies in a blanket at the site of a mass grave containing some two dozen people, many of them children, in an area recently re-taken from Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq.

The innocent victims of war-torn Middle east countries
Norwegian surfer Tommy gives a surfing lesson to beginners in Flakstad, near Unstad.

Fun time: Surfers enjoy, ride waves along Northern Atlantic Ocean
Muddy water spilled onto streets and into homes in a new round of unusually heavy rains that has killed at least a dozen people in Peru and now threatens flooding in the capital.

Floods, mudslides kill dozens in Peru amid unusually heavy rainfall
Pirates-turned-fishermen from the village of Eyl in Somalia are being targetted by illegal fishermen at sea. Monday’s hijacking of an oil tanker off Somalia’s northern coast surprised the international shipping community after several years without a pirate attack on a large commercial vessel there. (Photo: AP)

Somali fishermen consider returning to piracy citing illegal fishing trade
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Red iPhone 7 models: Price, release date, where to buy and more

Red variants of Apple iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus
 

Child born with three legs in rare occurrence in Telangana

The mother and the newborn have been shifted to Niloufer Hospital in Hyderabad (Photo: YouTube)
 

Shah Rukh Khan wins IT battle in Kaun Banega Crorepati case

The actor was last seen in the ironically named ‘Raees.'
 

Video: Adorable rhino asking cameraman for belly rub in the wild

The video looks adorable (Photo: YouTube)
 

Child born with deformed features termed alien, supernatural in Bihar

The child's mother first refused to nurse him (Photo: YouTube)
 

Surgeon claims simple injection can increase size of penis by 2 inches

The blood from a person's body is injected in the penis (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India condemns UK Parliament terror attack

Police secure the area on the south side of Westminster Bridge close to the Houses of Parliament in London. (Photo: AP)

Deeply saddened by attack, India stands with UK: Modi on Westminster attack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: File)

'Won't waste even a drop of water': AP legislators take oath

AP Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu (Photo: File)

No additional security measures in Mumbai, Delhi after Westminster attack

Emergency personnel tend to an injured person close to the Palace of Westminster, London, Wednesday, March 22, 2017. (Photo: AP)

Cows from Gorakhpur to be shifted to Yogi Adityanath's official residence

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham