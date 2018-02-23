search on deccanchronicle.com
Watch: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau shows his Bhangra moves at Delhi event

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 23, 2018, 12:04 pm IST
Updated Feb 23, 2018, 12:04 pm IST
Justin Trudeau's dancing skills were rewarded with appreciative cheers and whistles from the crowd.
Dressed in black shervani and golden duppata, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau accompanied by wife Sophie Trudeau danced to the beats of dhol at a venue which was decorated much like a big, fat Indian wedding. (Photo: Screengrab) 
 Dressed in black shervani and golden duppata, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau accompanied by wife Sophie Trudeau danced to the beats of dhol at a venue which was decorated much like a big, fat Indian wedding. (Photo: Screengrab) 

New Delhi: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who arrived in India on Saturday on his maiden visit, toured the country with his family sporting vibrant coloured shervanis and Kurtas.

Trudeau, who arrived in Delhi, during the last leg of his visit, had showed off his Bhangra moves at a dinner reception in the national capital. Before taking the stage at the event at Canada House in New Delhi, Canada's premier broke into a Bhangra - something he has been known to do back home.

 

Dressed in a black shervani and a golden duppata, the 46-year-old Canadian PM accompanied by wife Sophie Trudeau danced to the beats of dhol at a venue which was decorated much like a big, fat Indian wedding. 

His dancing skills were rewarded with appreciative cheers and whistles from the crowd.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Bhagra moves were captured by journalist Rohit Gandhi from Democracy News Live. The video has already crossed 75,000 views and have been liked by over 800 twitteratis and retweeted 411 times. 

The Trudeaus landed in India on Saturday evening and have so far visited the Taj Mahal, Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Amritsar. 
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. 

Tags: justin trudeau, trudeau's bhangra move, justin trudeau india visit, justin trudeau in delhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




